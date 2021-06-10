Camila Mendes Is Learning To Play Tennis, Shares Glimpse Of Her Lessons On Instagram

Camila Mendes has gained wide recognition for her portrayal of Veronica Lodge, one of the central characters of the Riverdale series. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of what she’s up to with her fans. Quite recently, she has posted a short video which shows her taking up tennis lessons. The actor posted a note about her lessons, while also making a sarcastic remark with reference to tennis player Maria Sharapova. The post promptly received reactions from fans, who penned all kinds of praises for her in the comments.

Camila Mendes takes up tennis lessons

While Camila Mendes often shares her photos and videos on Instagram, this is the first time that she has shared a peek into her tennis lessons. Sporting a cap with her athletic outfit, Camila is seen practising her serve, while receiving instructions from the other end. The actor made a quip about her lessons in the caption by saying, “2nd tennis lesson for strangers”. Mendes then added a sarcastic note with reference to Maria Sharapova, saying that she “could never”. Her fans took no time in sending in their compliments, saying that she was “looking good”.

Much has been said and written about her affair with her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, who also plays her love interest on screen. While there are reports about their breakup, recent ones suggest that they are getting back together. As per E! News, the rumours began when the two were spotted having dinner together in the company of their co-star Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan and model Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles. However, there has been no confirmation or response on this matter from either side. The cast and crew of the show have recently wrapped up the filming of season 5, which was announced by the creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

While they may have finished the filming of season 5, the show has already been renewed for a sixth season. Camila Mendes has also worked in a handful of TV shows and films in the past. Some of the popular ones include The Perfect Date, The New Romantic and she was also seen in Dangerous Lies, which released last year.

