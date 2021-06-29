Camila Mendes Shares Glimpses Of Her Fun-filled Birthday Bash With Friends

Actor Camila Mendes turned 27 on June 29 and she seems to celebrate it this year with her friends. The Riverdale actor took to her Instagram stories and gave fans a glimpse of her birthday bash and how she enjoyed the night with her friends. The posts shared by Camila on Instagram stories were posts by many of her friends who attended the birthday bash and the actor reposted the photos and videos.

The first video reposted by Camila was shared by her friends and actor Jonathan Daviss. In the video, Camila’s friends can be seen handing her a glass of champagne as the others sing the Happy Birthday song for the actress. The actress looked extremely happy and excited about her birthday. In another video that was posted by Alisha Boe, Camila can be seen standing in front of a tall cake and looking extremely happy as her friends sing Happy Birthday for her. Along with the video, Alisha Boe wrote in her story, "Happy birthday, Queen."

Camila Mendes' 26th Birthday

For her birthday last year, Camila posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. In the caption, Camila wrote, “twenty-sixeñera was a huge success 💃🏻 thanks for all the birthday wishes!!”. Many of her fans took to the comment section and wished the star on her birthday.

Riverdale

Camila plays the role of Veronica Lodge in the Netflix series Riverdale. The series is based on the Archies comics and revolves around the life of Archie Andrew in the town of Riverdale. In the series, Archie along with his friends Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones explores many hidden secrets about the town. Riverdale cast includes actors like Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Luke Perry. Four seasons of the series have already been released. The fifth season of Riverdale was premiered on January 20, 2021.

Riverdale Season 5

The fifth season of Riverdale was premiered on January 20, 2021, but the finale is yet to be released by the makers. Creator of the series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to his Instagram recently and informed the fans of the series that the shooting for the fifth season has been concluded in Canada. He also posted a photo of the cast members along with the message. The series had been renewed for the sixth season.

IMAGE: CAMILA MENDES/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.