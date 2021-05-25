'Camp Rock' Cast: From Joe Jonas To Demi Lovato, List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Disney Channel's Camp Rock was released back in June 2008. Since the film came out, many actors who featured in it have gone on to pursue their career in acting and music. As per Insider, to date, Camp Rock is the third most-watched DCOM, following High School Musical 2 and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. Interestingly, the success of Camp Rock also led to a 2010 sequel titled Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. On a related note, check out the list of the Camp Rock cast and characters they played in the musical film.

Cast of Camp Rock

Demi Lovato starred as Mitchie Torres

Interestingly, Demi Lovato's portrayal of Mitchie Torres helped her earn a big break in Hollywood. After the film, Lovato continued to star in shows and films for Disney Channel. She was a shy singer-songwriter in the film. Demi's Mitchie lied about her mom's job so that she could fit in with the kids at Camp Rock and be popular.

Joe Jonas starred as Shane Gray

Joe Jonas, known for being a member of the Jonas Brothers, played a self-centred pop star named Shane Gray. Shane was forced to be an instructor at Camp Rock to fix his reputation. Before joining the ensemble star cast of the film, Joe had released two studio albums, titled It's About Time (2006) and Jonas Brothers (2007).

Nick Jonas starred as Nate

Nick's Nate, a member of the fictional group called Connect 3, was the level-headed band member who had a larger role in the sequel. After Disney Channel's film, Nick announced a side band called Nick Jonas & The Administration. He had reunited with Lovato for a self-titled solo album in 2014.

Kevin Jonas starred as Jason

Jason, the third member of Connect 3, was played by Kevin Jonas. Kevin's appearance in this gig was brief. After the show, he went on to make a career in the music industry.

More about Camp Rock characters and plot

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the ensemble star cast of the two-part films also starred Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres (Mitchie's mom), Meaghan Martin as Tess, Alyson Stoner as Caitlyn Geller, Jasmine Richards as Peggy, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle as Ella, among many others. Interestingly, as per a trivia of the film, stated on its IMDb page, it took 25 days of filming and 7 months of editing. Meanwhile, another trivia added that it was the first Disney Channel original movie to have access rights to other cable networks of the Disney company from ABC to ABC Family in airing the film's screen debut.

