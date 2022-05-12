Can Blac Chyna Win Her Appeal Against Kardashian Clan In Legal Battle? Here's An Analysis

The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan recently became the talk of the town after Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against them. On May 2, it was declared that the reality television stars won the trial and did not owe anything to Chyna in damages. Chyna then appealed the verdict and a civil attorney analysed the chances she has of winning.

Blac Chyna's chances of winning her appeal against the Kardashians

According to People, Chyna reportedly responded to the court's verdict as the Kardashian-Jenner clan won the trial and accused the judge of being biased. She then went on to challenge Gregory W. Alarcon, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge and claimed he was "undeniably hostile and extremely biased".

Hollywood Life has now reported that according to Attorney John M. Phillips, such appeals do not have a very high chance of succeeding. He mentioned it was tough to 'overturn a lawful jury verdict' and informed that the reversal rate in civil cases has been about 18% over the last few years. He then went on to mention that Chyna has a less than 18% chance of winning the appeal.

"It’s quite difficult to overturn a lawful jury verdict and the odds are not in her favour. It usually requires a fresh look from a new set of lawyers in a relatively short time frame. In the past few years, the reversal rate in civil cases at the California Court of Appeal has been consistently around 18 per cent. I’d say based on the current state of her pleadings and rulings, Chyna’s chances are even less than 18 per cent. Delay is a strategy and can result in the settlement or movement of assets," he told the publication.

He then further shed light on Chyna’s appeal and mentioned it would have to begin with a 'Motion for New Trial' in court. He said, "The state appellate court will then review whether the trial court judge abused his discretion or if there was a legal error." This comes after the legal battle between the Kardashian and Chyna began in 2017, after Chyna accused Rob and the family of abusing her physically and verbally and 'damaging her brand'.

(Image: AP/@kimkardashian/Instagram)