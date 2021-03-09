Can Jennifer Aniston's Comment On Courteney Cox's "Chef Monica" Avatar BE Any Cuter?

Quick links:
FRIENDS' cast member Jennifer Aniston recently took to the comments section of one of her fellow co-star in the cult sitcom, i.e Courteney Cox, in order to respond to a post that sees her friend and industry mate turn into a chef. As one will see below, the legendary actor responded with a line that had a similar formation to that of one of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing’s quote in the show. The post, which sees Courteney Cox stepping into the shoes of her on-screen character once again, also evoked responses from her other fellow industry mates. The IGTV video which garnered a response from Jennifer Aniston and others can be found below.
FRIENDS, in addition to Courteney Cox, stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. Additional cast members who occasionally either appeared as a guest, a recurring character or a central figure to a temporary storyline were the likes of Tom Selleck, Jon Favreau, and James Michael Tyler, to name a few. Occasionally, the sitcom even saw stars such as Robin Williams, Winona Ryder, and Brad Pitt making appearances on the sitcom. In the same, Courtney Cox played Monica Geller, a chef who finally ended up getting her big break post her marriage to Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing towards the end of the show's run.
The show went on to serve as a model for every other sitcom that explored the relationships between peers that followed it, such as the likes of How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, amongst others. Not too long after the show's conclusion, Matt LeBlanc's character, Joey Tribbiani ended up getting a spinoff show, titled Joey, the first and only season of which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Courteney Cox went on to do a film known as November, followed by a feature presentation known as The Lost Yard. Jennifer Aniston went on to do other projects too.
