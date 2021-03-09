Can Jennifer Aniston's Comment On Courteney Cox's "Chef Monica" Avatar BE Any Cuter?

FRIENDS' cast member Jennifer Aniston recently took to the comments section of one of her fellow co-star in the cult sitcom, i.e Courteney Cox, in order to respond to a post that sees her friend and industry mate turn into a chef. As one will see below, the legendary actor responded with a line that had a similar formation to that of one of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing’s quote in the show. The post, which sees Courteney Cox stepping into the shoes of her on-screen character once again, also evoked responses from her other fellow industry mates. The IGTV video which garnered a response from Jennifer Aniston and others can be found below.

Courteney Cox's cooking IGTV video:

The comment that was left by her fellow FRIENDS cast member, Jennifer Aniston:

Source:Jennifer Aniston Instagram

More on FRIENDS' cast members:

FRIENDS, in addition to Courteney Cox, stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. Additional cast members who occasionally either appeared as a guest, a recurring character or a central figure to a temporary storyline were the likes of Tom Selleck, Jon Favreau, and James Michael Tyler, to name a few. Occasionally, the sitcom even saw stars such as Robin Williams, Winona Ryder, and Brad Pitt making appearances on the sitcom. In the same, Courtney Cox played Monica Geller, a chef who finally ended up getting her big break post her marriage to Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing towards the end of the show's run.

Life post FRIENDS:

The show went on to serve as a model for every other sitcom that explored the relationships between peers that followed it, such as the likes of How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, amongst others. Not too long after the show's conclusion, Matt LeBlanc's character, Joey Tribbiani ended up getting a spinoff show, titled Joey, the first and only season of which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Courteney Cox went on to do a film known as November, followed by a feature presentation known as The Lost Yard. Jennifer Aniston went on to do other projects too.

A peek into Jennifer Aniston's Instagram:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.