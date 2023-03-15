Can You Sell An Oscar? The Golden Statuette Is Bound By Strict Academy Rules

The Oscars statuette, which stands 13 1/2 inches tall and is covered in gold, is one of the most recognisable awards in the world. It is frequently pictured receiving a heartfelt kiss from its winners and can be found on the mantles and desks of some of the biggest names in the cinema. One of the most prized awards in global cinema, can an Oscar be sold? While fans have ruminated on the possibility of selling an Oscar for a long time, there is actually a rule prohibiting it. In 1951, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) introduced a rule to prevent winners from selling the award.

As per the rule, Oscar winners cannot sell or dispose of the Oscar statuette without first offering to sell it to the Academy for $1. "Award winners have no rights whatsoever in the Academy copyright or goodwill in the Oscar statuette or in its trademark," the Academy stated. Notably, each trophy reportedly costs over $400 to produce.

According to the Academy's rulebook, "Award winners must comply with these rules and regulations. This provision shall apply also to the heirs and assigns of Academy Award winners who may acquire a statuette by gift or bequest."

Officially named the Academy Award of Merit, the statuette is better known as Oscar. The nickname was officially adopted by the Academy in 1939.

The Oscar statuettes that have been sold:

Herman Mankiewicz's Oscar statuette for Best Screenplay for 'Citizen Kane' was sold for $588,455. In 1999, Michael Jackson spent 1.5 million dollars to buy the statuette for 'Gone with the Wind', which won the Oscar for Best Film in 1939. Actor Harold Russell sold the Oscar he won for his role in 'For the Best Years of Our Lives' in 1944 in exchange for 60,500 dollars in order to pay for his wife's illness.

