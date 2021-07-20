Canada Plans To Ease COVID Travel Restrictions Ahead Of Toronto Film Festival

The government of Canada announced that they have planned to ease travel restrictions for people coming from the United States ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival. The government said that fully vaccinated US citizens will be allowed in the country without having to quarantine for two weeks which at the moment is mandatory.

Canada eases travel restrictions

As per Deadline, Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to enter the country beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 9 without having to quarantine for two weeks. The borders will open to fully vaccinated travellers beginning September 7. It is mandatory for all foreign travellers to show proof of vaccination at least two weeks before arriving in the country or they will need to quarantine as per regulations. The vaccine must be authorized for use in Canada; so far that list includes vaccines from companies like Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

The Toronto International Film Festival is set to take place in September, the festival will last for 10 days from September 9-18. On Tuesday morning, TIFF unveiled its first big batch of premieres and galas. Co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey have set the movie Dear Evan Hansen at the Opening Night Gala Presentation, with the Stephen Chbosky-directed adaptation of the Broadway hit to premiere September 9 at Roy Thomson Hall.

The festival will close with the Zhang Yimou-directed One Second. That film was originally due to play in the 2019 Berlinale but was pulled back at the last second. Some of the other movies that were announced to screen in the festival were Benediction, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Last Night in Soho, All My Puny Sorrows, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, The Story of My Wife, The Worst Person In The World, The Survivor, Ali & Ava, Charlotte, Drive My Car, The Middle Man and many more. So far there are 11 Galas and 21 Presentations announced. A few debuted at the recently wrapped Cannes Film Festival including The Worst Person in the World and Bergman Island.

Image: PTI

