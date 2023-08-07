Last Updated:

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Watches Margot Robbie's Film With Son, Says ‘We’re Team Barbie’

Canadian Prime Minister, along with his eldest son watched Barbie on August 7. The politician went for the movie a few days after his divorce.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Barbie

Canadian PM watches Barbie with son | (Image: Justin Trudeau/X)


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hopped on the Barbenheimer fever. In the battle between Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the Canadian Prime Minister has chosen the latter. He took to his social media to share a photo with his son from the theatre. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Justin Trudeau went to watch Barbie with his son. 
  • The movie was released in theatres on July 21.
  • Previously, the Prime Minister of the UK had also gone to watch the Margot Robbie starrer. 

Justin Trudeau twins in pink with son 

On August 7, the Canadian Prime Minister took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share a picture with his eldest son Xavier. The politician shared the photo from outside a movie theatre. Along with the snap he wrote, “We’re team Barbie”. 

READ | UK Prime Minister joins Barbenheimer trend: Did he watch Barbie or Oppenheimer?

(Justin Trudeau twins with eldest son Xavier as they watch Barbie | Image: Justin Trudeau/X)

What caught the eye of the netizens in the photo was the politician's outfit of choice. The father-son duo stepped out for the movie in pink-coloured clothes, as an ode to the Greta Gerwig film. For the unversed, the photo comes four days after Justin announced his divorce from his wife Sophie Gregoire.

READ | Barbie: Greta Gerwig becomes first solo female director to enter billion dollar club

UK Prime Minister also chose Barbie over Oppenheimer 

Justin Trudeau is not the only one who shared his appreciation for the Barbie movie. On the first day of the film’s release, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his family, dressed in pink, to watch the Barbie movie. However, through his post, the politician hinted at a double feature. He wrote, “The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #barbenheimer.”

READ | Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection: Nolan, Greta Gerwig films witness resurgence

(Rishi Sunak watched Barbie with his family on the first day of the film's release | Image: Rishi Sunak/Instagram)

Barbie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead role. The movie was released on July 21 and has been shattering box office records across the globe. Recently, the film became the first movie solely directed by a woman director to enter the billion-dollar club.

READ | Barbie star Ryan Gosling wins heart for helping elderly woman during beach outing
READ | Barbie, Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2: Movies that entered $1 billion club after pandemic
First Published:
COMMENT