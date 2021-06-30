Candace Cameron Bure Reminisces The Time Full House Co-star Introduced Her To Hubby Valeri

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s, Full House not only introduced some talented actors to the industry but also helped one of the stars to find her soulmate. Digging through the internet archives, Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to reminisce about the time she first met her husband, Valeri Bure, through a Full House cast member.

Candace Cameron Bure went internet digging

The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures she found on the internet after searching in light of her 25th wedding anniversary with her Russian husband, Valeri Bure. The first photo that the actress shared showed her getting papped at a charity hockey game with her Full House cast members Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, and Lori Loughlin back in 1994. In the second picture, Candace and Lori can be seen intently watching the game.

The third picture showed the actress's husband talking to his brother Pavel Bure and the actress could not stop gushing about her husband in the caption. She wrote, 'Swipe to the third photo. Centered is a super cute, blonde-haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented superstar brother, Pavel.' The actress admitted that she had never seen the last two pictures and thanked the internet for keeping them.

Candance was introduced to her husband by Dave Coulier

At the game, the actress was introduced to the Hockey player by Dave Coulier who also asked her to attend the game. She thanked him for taking her to her first-ever Hockey game. She thanked Lori for being her 'wing woman' and Bob Saget for looking out for her 'like a dad' during the game.

Netizens' and Full House cast reaction to the post

Dave Coulier did not shy away from claiming the 'Cupid' title for Candace and Valeri as he commented 'I’m your #cupid Love you and Val❤️' and hilariously wrote that he also scored a goal in the match. Bob Saget also stopped by the comment section to reveal that the Hockey star gave the actress his 'sweaty jersey' after the game. Fans in the comment section also could not stop swooning over the real-life love story of DJ in Full House.

Pic Credit: Candace Cameron Bure IG

IMAGE- CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.