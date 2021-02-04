Candace Cameron Bure Slams Critics Questioning Her Acting Talent In Hallmark Films

Candace Cameron Bure is reminding her fans that not everything is as easy as it looks. The 44-year-old Fuller House star was a guest on the inaugural episode of The Paula Faris Podcast on Tuesday, February 2, where the pair of former The View co-hosts discussed the fact that Candace has appeared in a whopping 26 made-for-TV movies for the Hallmark Channel. Hear what Cameron Bure has to say about the trolls who underestimated her for her appearances in at least nine Christmas themed Hallmark flicks, along with over a dozen films in which she portrays crime-solving librarian Aurora Teagarden.

Cameron Candace Bure in Hallmark Movies

On the first episode of the podcast, when Paula Faris expressed that it would be a dream of hers to appear in a Hallmark movie, Candace said she would definitely be able to get her a "non-speaking role". Paula pointed out that she did have acting experience after which she also asked Candace if appearing in Hallmark films is hard. Candace seemed surprised by the line of questioning, and although Paula made it clear she was kidding, this gave the actress a chance to vent for a moment. Candace then addressed the rumours by fans claiming "it's easy" to star in Hallmark movies, given she's portrayed the same role and character in dozens of films, mostly Christmas themed. She said that being a professional actor does take experience, and the Hallmark Channel films have moulded her career as an actress. She explained that she left The View around the time Donald Trump became US president in December 2016. Juggling multiple movies, series and her stint on The View, she decides to quit the program and focus on her film career.

Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram following criticism

Recently, the Fuller House actress had taken to her Instagram stories after she received criticism for following around 1,136 social media accounts on the platform. She said in her stories, "I read several comments from people, and I think there are quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here," she said reacting with a laugh. "People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

Candace did not specify which accounts she was following that bothered people. She is currently following over 1,100 accounts on Instagram, including political figures such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Donald and Melania Trump, along with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, polarizing pundit Candace Owens and conservative outlet Blaze Media.

