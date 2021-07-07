Cannes 2021 To Premiere Val Kilmer's Documentary That Has Over 40 Years Of His Home Videos

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 commenced on July 6. The film festival is currently taking place in Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Several films across the world made their way to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Val Kilmer also has a documentary based on his life, which he himself shot, to premiere at the festival. The documentary has over 40 years of Kilmer's life.

Val Kilmer shot over 40 years of his life

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Val Kilmer has been filming his life throughout his career. Kilmer had hundreds of hours of films and videotapes kept in boxes in his garage. The documentary is basically a compilation of videotapes that covers over 40 years of the actor's life. The documentary also features the videos that Kilmer shot as a child with his brothers Mark and Wesley. Kilmer grew up with his brothers and family in Los Angeles. His brother Wesley, who was the director among them, passed away before Kilmer was admitted to Juilliard's acting program. He was 17, the youngest person, to get admitted to the acting program.

As per the same report, Kilmer continued filming several events in his life post his brother's demise. He also shot his time in Juilliard's acting program. After moving ahead in his career, the Tombstone actor also shot several behind-the-scenes footage at the time he worked in the hit films Top Gun, Batman Forever, and, The Island Of Dr Moreau. He also filmed several pivotal moments in his life, including raising his children Mercedes and Jack. As per Fox News, Val Kilmer's documentary Val will debut on the Croisette. While Kilmer cannot attend the premiere, his children are expected to be there.

Details about Val Kilmer's documentary

Leo Scott and Ting Poo are the editors of the documentary Val. Reportedly, Scott and Poo had to convince the Top Gun actor to use his home videos as a biographical documentary. As per IndieWire, Kilmer's home videos crossed 200 hours by the time he worked in 2000's Red Planet. The documentary ranges from the actor's journey to Hollywood and moves forward to his controversial career. The documentary will have Jack Kilmer's voice as a narrator.

IMAGE: VAL KILMER'S TWITTER

