Cannes 2022: AR Rahman's 'Le Musk' Screened At Event; Music Icon Shares Pics From Premiere

Indian composer A.R. Rahman's VR film Le Musk finally got premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022. The film was screened exclusively at Cannes XR in collaboration with Marché du Film. Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program is a dedicated event for immersive technologies and cinematographic content.

A.R. Rahman gives a shoutout to his 'Le Musk' team

A.R. Rahman marks his directorial debut with Le Musk - a tale about revenge that’s punctuated by motion, music and perfume. The music icon took to his Instagram handle and shared the first post from Cannes, 2022. The picture shared by the legendary singer sees people enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event. Uploading the pictures on the photo-blogging site, the singer wrote in the caption, "#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience".

He even gave a shoutout to his Le Musk team as he posted a pic of all the crew members and wrote in the caption, "My amazing Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team, who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @festivaldecannes @_akt_ @srghvn @hashimzain @kdoucette10@.

More on Le Musk

As per Variety, Le Musk stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles, the 36-minute film was expected to provide a 'cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative'. The film's story has been developed by Rahman from an idea concocted by his wife Saira. It follows an heiress and musician named Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years after being orphaned, embarks on finding the men who changed her destiny with just the memory of their scent.

Talking about the vision behind the project, Rahman said, "Creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience."

Image: Instagram/@arrahman