Cannes 2022: COVID Protocol Rolled Out By Organisers; Masks Or Testing Not Mandatory

The upcoming Cannes FIlm Festival 2022 is just around the corner and fans are excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in attendance. The Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on May 17 on the French Riviera, is significantly relaxing its COVID health and safety protocols as the pandemic grip eases.

According to Variety, this year, coming as a major development, the annual celebration of movies won’t be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate at screenings and events.

Significant changes to COVID protocol for Cannes Film Festival

Variety spoke exclusively with Cannes general secretary François Desrousseaux, who has been responsible for rolling out protocols with the festival’s organisers, producers, and Cannes regional authorities in the last two years. Coming in as a major relief for the attendees as one can say, this year, looking at the current situation where the pandemic seems to have eased, the organisers have made significant changes to the protocols.

As compared to 2021 when the health pass was made mandatory for all attendees to show proof of vaccination, immunity, or test results, has been scrapped since March 14. Throwing light on the same, Desrousseaux revealed that since the health pass is no longer in application in France, guests will not have to show proof of testing or vaccination to enter the Palais.

Further, the executive shared his views on the protocols and said that most participants will likely be vaccinated anyway because France has made it very complicated for non-vaccinated travellers to enter the country. Desrousseaux revealed that roughly 95% of the adult population in France has already received two shots of the coronavirus vaccine and it is safe for them to attend the event.

Meanwhile, as far as the COVID-19 cases are concerned in France, Variety cited that as of April 29, they have dropped by 30%, a sign that the rate of infection is slowing.

Meanwhile, this year, the festival will be special for India as a brand new restoration of Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray's rare movie Pratidwandi will also be presented in an exclusive screening at the movie gala. The surprise comes as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary.

(Image: CannesFilmFestival/@Facebook/AP)