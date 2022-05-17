Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: From Deepika To Madhavan, Indian Delegation Graces Red Carpet In Style

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 kicked off on Tuesday and several Indian stars walked the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Cannes 2022
1/9
Image: Twitter/@MIB_India

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur donned a smart white kurta as he led the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 17.

Cannes 2022
2/9
Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries

Singer Mame Khan opted for an ethnic royal ensemble as he wore a bright pink kurta, which he paired with a blue and gold jacket as he arrived at the event.

Cannes 2022
3/9
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the members of the Cannes 2022 jury, looked gorgeous in a shimmering Sabyasachi gold and black saree, which she wore with an off-shoulder blouse.

Cannes 2022
4/9
Image: Twitter/@MIB_India

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also at the event and looked dapper in a black and white suit.

Cannes 2022
5/9
Image: Twitter/@MIB_India

R Madhavan donned a formal suit which he took up a notch with a shimmering jacket and a bowtie.

Cannes 2022
6/9
Image: Twitter/@MIB_India

The popular Indian celebrities gathered together on the red carpet along with Anurag Thakur and posed for the cameras.

Cannes 2022
7/9
Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries

Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a Tony Ward Couture white layered gown, which she paired with a bold red lip shade and elegant accessories.

Cannes 2022
8/9
Image: Twitter/@MIB_India

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej was also one of the Indian artists to make his way to the event and was spotted in a navy blue kurta.

Cannes 2022
9/9
Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries

Global fashion sensation Masoom Minawala Mehta looked stunning in an all-pink look as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Cannes 2022, Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie-Travis to Megan-MGK; best-dressed couples at the event

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie-Travis to Megan-MGK; best-dressed couples at the event
Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan & cast of Netflix's 'Thar' dazzle at film's success bash

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan & cast of Netflix's 'Thar' dazzle at film's success bash
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com