Cannes 2022: From Deepika To Madhavan, Indian Delegation Graces Red Carpet In Style

Last Updated: 17th May, 2022 23:27 IST

Global fashion sensation Masoom Minawala Mehta looked stunning in an all-pink look as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej was also one of the Indian artists to make his way to the event and was spotted in a navy blue kurta.

The popular Indian celebrities gathered together on the red carpet along with Anurag Thakur and posed for the cameras.

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also at the event and looked dapper in a black and white suit.

Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the members of the Cannes 2022 jury, looked gorgeous in a shimmering Sabyasachi gold and black saree, which she wore with an off-shoulder blouse.

Singer Mame Khan opted for an ethnic royal ensemble as he wore a bright pink kurta, which he paired with a blue and gold jacket as he arrived at the event.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur donned a smart white kurta as he led the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 17.

