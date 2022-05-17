Cannes 2022: From Deepika To Madhavan, Indian Delegation Graces Red Carpet In Style

Quick links:
Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur donned a smart white kurta as he led the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 17.
Singer Mame Khan opted for an ethnic royal ensemble as he wore a bright pink kurta, which he paired with a blue and gold jacket as he arrived at the event.
Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the members of the Cannes 2022 jury, looked gorgeous in a shimmering Sabyasachi gold and black saree, which she wore with an off-shoulder blouse.
Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also at the event and looked dapper in a black and white suit.
The popular Indian celebrities gathered together on the red carpet along with Anurag Thakur and posed for the cameras.
Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a Tony Ward Couture white layered gown, which she paired with a bold red lip shade and elegant accessories.
Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej was also one of the Indian artists to make his way to the event and was spotted in a navy blue kurta.
