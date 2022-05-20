Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: Idris Elba & 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing' Cast Walk The Red Carpet

On the fourth day of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the cast of 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' walked the red carpet. See pics.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
cannes 2022
1/5
Image: Twitter/@WeCinema

The cast of 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' arrived on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival.

cannes 2022
2/5
Image: Twitter/@WeCinema

The film revolves around a lonely scholar who encounters a genie who grants her three wishes in order to free him. 

cannes 2022
3/5
Image: Twitter/@AwardShowUpdate

Tilda Swinton wore a long down with diamond embellishments around the neck and rocked her blonde pixie cut. She plays the role of Alithea Binnie in the film. 

cannes 2022
4/5
Image: Twitter/@WeCinema

Idris Elba, who will be seen playing the role of a genie appeared dapper in his blue suit paired with black bow tie. 

cannes 2022
5/5
Image: Twitter/@tagrevista_

Apart from Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, the film also features Kaan Guldur, Ayla Browne and more,

