Cannes 2022: Idris Elba & 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing' Cast Walk The Red Carpet

Last Updated: 20th May, 2022 23:22 IST

Apart from Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, the film also features Kaan Guldur, Ayla Browne and more,

Idris Elba, who will be seen playing the role of a genie appeared dapper in his blue suit paired with black bow tie.

Tilda Swinton wore a long down with diamond embellishments around the neck and rocked her blonde pixie cut. She plays the role of Alithea Binnie in the film.

The film revolves around a lonely scholar who encounters a genie who grants her three wishes in order to free him.

The cast of 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' arrived on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival.

