Cannes 2022: Kristen Stewart & More Stars Dazzle At 'Crimes Of The Future' Premiere

The highly-awaited body horror film, Crimes of the Future recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. As the cast members of the film arrived at the premiere by walking down the red carpet in style, it was recently unveiled that the movie received a special honour at the Cannes with everyone giving the film a 6-minute standing ovation.

Crimes of the Future Cannes Premiere

The Cannes film festival day 5 featured the movie premiere of Kristen Stewart-starrer Crimes of the Future and depicted how the entire cast arrived in style sporting dazzling outfits and blissful smiles. The premiere featured Kristen Stewart sporting a multi-coloured shimmering crop-top with an off-white wavy skirt. On the other hand, Maggie Gyllenhaal donned a low-neck black dress with elegant earrings while Emily Ratajkowski looked stylish as she wore a stunning lacey black translucent outfit. Meanwhile, Sharon Stone looked elegant in her green animal print strapless gown with a thigh-high slit as she arrived on the red carpet.

Written and directed by David Cronenberg, the film received a 6-minute long standing ovation at the Cannes movie premiere which left the cast emotional. The director opened up about his feelings on receiving this honour and stated “I’m speechless, really. I’m very touched by your response. I hope you are not kidding; I hope you mean it. I will be texting you all to see that you mean it.”

More about Crimes of the Future

Apart from Kristen Stewart essaying the lead role of Timlin, an investigator with the National Organ Registry, other notable cast members include actors namely Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser, a man who grows new organs inside of his body as part of "Accelerated Evolution Syndrome,” Léa Seydoux as Caprice, Saul's partner who can observe and tattoo his organs in his personal operating theater, Don McKellar as Wippet, an investigator with the National Organ Registry, Scott Speedman as Lang Daughtery, Welket Bungué as Chaulk, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos as Dr Nasatir, Nadia Litz as Dani Router among others.

Image: Instagram/@cinefilo.de.corazon