Cannes 2022 Live Stream: How To Watch The 75th Cannes Film Festival Online?

One of the biggest film festivals of all time, the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from 17th to 28th May 2022. The star-studded event will not only witness the attendance of some of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry across the globe but, also recognize notable works of filmmakers and actors and commend their contribution to the art of filmmaking.

This year, the presence of the Indian contingent will be strong as many Bollywood celebs like Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone and more are set to attend the festival along with music maestro AR Rahman, Grammy-award winning artist Ricky Kej and more. With only a day left for the big event, check out where you can watch the live streaming of the event on your devices.

How to watch Cannes 2022 Live stream?

The festival, which will be held in France, will start on May 17, 2022, and will continue till May 28. Concerning the vast audience anticipating the event, the organizers have made avail the minute-by-minute updates of the festival to viewers across the world via their official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

Moreover, Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be live-streamed on the festival's official website. Additionally, interested viewers can also watch the event by downloading the event's application on their devices.

More on Cannes Film Festival 2022- India

As mentioned earlier, there will be a heavy presence of Indian representation at the festival, from celebrities to Indian film premieres. Apart from R Madhavan's Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, films like Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots will receive a world premiere at the event.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, also talked about the significance of the festival to India and its entertainment industry. As reported by ANI, the Union minister said, ''India & France are celebrating 75 yrs of diplomatic ties. India has been officially invited as a country of honour to the Cannes Film Festival. 5 startups would be pitching to the audio-visual industry,"

He also said, ''Our branding in Cannes will have only one focus that is India is the content hub of the world. This will bring business to the country. Our rich filmmaking, and heritage all will be shown''.

Image: Instagram/@festivaldecannes