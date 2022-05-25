Cannes 2022: Liza Koshy Dons Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta's Sculpture Dress On Red Carpet

India is surely turning heads on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 with several Indian celebrities gracing the film festival this year. Indian celebrities from the film, television, and music industries attended the global event and won hearts with their glamour and style on the red carpet. While Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan and many other celebs graced the event, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's sculpture dresses also made their way to the film festival.

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Italian actor Catrinel Marlon, it is now American actor Liza Koshy who opted to wear Gaurav Gupta's design on Cannes 2022 red carpet. The actor wore a white iconic sculpture mini dress to the premiere of Armageddon Time. The mini dress had a three-dimensional art piece in the front. The Work It actor accessorised her look with statement white earrings and also wore a pair of transparent heels. She went for white eyeshadow makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Taking to his Instagram handle, designer Gaurav Gupta recently shared a few pictures of Koshy from the film festival. Sharing the photos, the designer also explained the elements of his dress. He wrote, "American Actress and YouTuber @lizakoshy in GauravGuptaCouture for the Premier of ‘Armageddon Time’, at the 75th Festival De Cannes. She wears an iconic sculpture dress from Gaurav Gupta Couture Archives. A three-dimensional wearable art piece in our indigenous craft."

Aishwarya Rai and Catrinel Marlon in Gaurav Gupta's designs

Aishwarya Rai stunned in a pink pastel-shaded gown with some flowy art pieces on Cannes 2022 red carpet. The gown perfectly hugged the Bollywood diva's body and gave it a mermaid-like look. Sharing details about the custom-made gown, the designer revealed its name - The Venus Sculpture. He further mentioned the gown was "Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl."

On the other hand, Italian actor Catrinel Marlon stunned in an Emerald Shell Sculpture Gown. The actor looked gorgeous in the strapless gown as she paired it with stone-studded heels. Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial