One of the biggest global events, the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has finally kickstarted on May 17 with a plethora of stars gracing the red carpet with their sartorial picks. From frills to shimmer, stars at this year's fest have kept their fashion game on point. From Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, several stars are a part of the grand film festival this year.

As fans keep a tab on various looks of the stars, Tamannaah's look on Day 2 of the festival caught attention. After spreading her charm with her looks in black and white, Tamannaah looked resplendent in a shimmery black outfit on the following day.

Tamannaah Bhatia's look on Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival

Joining the league of fashionistas on the red carpet, the Baahubali actor's look grabbed eyeballs. She stunned her fans in an all-black glittery sequined gown, which had a risqué thigh-high slit. The star flaunted bling as she wore a stunning cape to complete the look.

The cape added the correct oomph that made the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia stand out from the rest. Though the pictures are yet to be shared by the actor, her appearance on the red carpet is going viral on her fan pages, leaving them drooling.

The star was reportedly attending the premiere of Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly's Top Gun: Maverick. Previously, Tamannaah Bhatia had sported a dramatic black-and-white gown with a halter neck and trail. The actor opted for a bubble gown by Gauri and Nainika. The 32-year-old's gown was a statement piece with several elements in one. It had a halter neck with a peplum body and fishtail bottom. It also had an elongated white train that added to its beauty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed and hectic calendar with multiple releases in the pipeline, including Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B, and Amazon Prime's Jee Karda, Telugu drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3 and Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi.