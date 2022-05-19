Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise's Ex-wife Nicole Kidman's Name Skipped From Actor's Career Montage

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise received the honorary Palme d'or just moments ahead of the screening of his film, Top Gun: Maverick, at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. While giving away the prestigious accolade, Tom Cruise's career retrospective montage featuring most of his co-actors was also played at the event. However, there's one co-actor who did not receive a mention in Cruise's career montage.

Tom Cruise's ex-wife doesn't get a mention

As reported by Variety, Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, who has featured alongside him in a total of three films did not receive any mention in the AV. If the report is to be believed, then Cruise's career was displayed in a rough 10-minute long clip. In which, Days of Thunder, the movie where Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met, was represented, however, there wasn't any shot of him with his ex-wife. Kidman and Cruise were married for a decade before they called it quits for each other.

The 10-minute tribute piece was displayed right before the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday afternoon.

Just hours ago his arrival at the festival on Wednesday, the official Instagram page of Cannes braced fans for his film screening by calling it a 'Tom Cruise Day'. They wrote, "It's Tom Cruise Day! 30 years after his last visit, the actor is at Cannes 2022 for the screening of Joseph Kosinski's #TopGunMaverick! An opportunity to pay tribute to an exceptional career & a conversation at 4 pm with Didier Allouch!"

It was the Ron Howard-directed Far and Away which was previously shown at the movie gala in 1992. Ever since then, Cruise's movies remained absent in the french riviera.

The forthcoming film is a follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also starring Cruise, which will have its North American premiere on May 27. Apart from the Mission Impossible star and Connelly, the movie also stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles. The actioner is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 27, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.

