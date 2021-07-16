Cannes Film Festival 2021: Amy Jackson Looks Royal In Burgundy Gown On Red Carpet

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is the latest celebrity to walk the red carpet at 74TH Cannes Film Festival. She left the hearts of others fluttered with her ravishing looks. While most other Bollywood actresses haven't made it to the celebrated film festival this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Amy was seen adding the much-needed charm with her looks to the event. The Singh is Bling actress exuded elegance in a burgundy outfit.

The 29-year-old looked every bit gorgeous in a floor-grazing burgundy off-shoulder gown, with a flap added around it when she appeared for the screening of the film The Story of My Wife. She completed her look with a sparkling neckpiece from the collection of Chopard. She chose to tie her hair in a neat low ponytail for the event. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from the glitzy event and wrote: "The red carpet moment." The actress added a red heart emoji to the caption and also thanked Chopard in the French language. "Merci beaucoup (thank you very much) Chopard," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Amy gave us a glimpse of how it looks like inside her make-up room as she gets ready for the Cannes Film Festival. In the picture that she shared on Instagram, Amy Jackson can be seen sitting while a make-up artist works on her. Amy can be seen dressed in a white and black outfit in the picture. "Takes a bloody village," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier, supermodel Bella Hadid made it to the headline because of her stunning red carpet look. Bella left her fans enthralled in a risqué deep-cut neckline Schiaparelli dress with a gilded gold necklace. The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival took off in full swing on Tuesday, July 6. This year, the red carpet was rolled out amid strict restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

