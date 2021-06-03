Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Revealed By The Official Committee; Take A Look

Quick links:
The lineup for Cannes Film Festival 2021 is finally revealed. The international film festival will be held in the month of July from 6 to 17. The dates were pushed back from May to July to allow the coronavirus vaccination numbers to increase. Spike Lee is the president of the jury this year. Jodie Foster, known for her works in films like The Silence of the Lambs will be attending as a special guest this year to receive the honorary Palme d'Or.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, Cannes Film Festival has also issued guidelines for attending the events. Admissions will be subject to a health check pass. There are three ways to issue one's entry into the festival. Either one has to show proof of first or second dose of vaccination, or test negative on the PCR test issued no more than 48 hours prior and to continue the testing every 48 hours or proof of antibody via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test.
The following list consists of titles announced on June 3, 2021. The festival will open with the world premiere of Annette directed by Leos Carax and starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. This year 23 films are running for the title of Palme d'Or at the festival, of which only 4 films have women directors.
COMPETITION
Annette, directed by: Leos Carax
Flag Day, directed by: Sean Penn
Tout S’est Bien Passé, directed by: François Ozon
A Hero, directed by: Asghar Farhadi
Tre Piani, directed by: Nanni Moretti
Titane, directed by: Julia Ducournau
The French Dispatch, directed by: Wes Anderson
Red Rocket, directed by: Sean Baker
Petrov’s Flu, directed by: Kirill Serebrennikov
France, directed by: Bruno Dumont
Nitram, directed by: Justin Kurzel
Memoria, directed by: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Les Olympiades, directed by: Jacques Audiard
Benedetta, directed by: Paul Verhoeven
La Fracture, directed by: Catherine Corsini
The Restless, directed by: Joachim Lafosse
Lingui, directed by: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
The Worst Person In The World, directed by: Joachim Trier
Bergman Island, directed by: Mia Hansen-Love
Drive My Car, directed by: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ahed’s Knee, directed by: Nadav Lapid
Casablanca Beats, directed by: Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No. 6, directed by: Juho Kuosmanen
The Story Of My Wife, directed by: Ildiko Enyedi
OUT OF COMPETITION
De Son Vivant, directed by: Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, directed by: Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, directed by: Todd Haynes
Bac Nord, directed by: Cédric Jiminez
Aline, directed by: Valérie Lemercier
Emergency Declaration, directed by: Han Jae-Rim
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Bloody Oranges, directed by: Jean-Christophe Meurisse
CANNES PREMIERE
Evolution, directed by: Kornel Mundruczo
Cow, directed by: Andrea Arnold
Mothering Sunday, directed by: Eva Husson
Love Songs For Tough Guys, directed by: Samuel Benchetrit
In Front Of Your Face, directed by: Hong Sang-soo
Hold Me Tight, directed by: Mathieu Amalric
Deception, directed by: Arnaud Désplechin
Val, dirs: Ting Poo, Leo Scott
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
H6, directed by: Yi Yi
Black Notebooks, directed by: Shlomi Elkabetz
Mariner Of The Mountains, directed by: Karim Ainouz
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, directed by: Oliver Stone
Babi Yar. Context, directed by: Sergei Loznitsa
The Year Of The Everlasting Storm; dirs: Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
UN CERTAIN REGARD
The Innocents, directed by: Eskil Vogt
After Yang, directed by: Kogonada
Delo, directed by: Alexey German Jr
Bonne Mere, directed by: Hafsia Herzi
Noche De Fuego, directed by: Tatiana Huezo
Lamb, directed by: Vladimar Johansson
Un Monde, directed by: Laura Wandel
Freda, directed by: Gessica Généus
Moneyboys, directed by: CB Yi
Blue Bayou, directed by: Justin Chon
Commitment Hasan, directed by: Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu
Rehana Maryam Noor, directed by: Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Let There Be Morning, directed by: Eran Kolirin
Unclenching The Fists, directed by: Kira Kovalenko
La Civil, directed by: Ana Mihai
Women Do Cry, dirs: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
