Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Revealed By The Official Committee; Take A Look

The lineup for Cannes Film Festival 2021 is finally revealed. The international film festival will be held in the month of July from 6 to 17. The dates were pushed back from May to July to allow the coronavirus vaccination numbers to increase. Spike Lee is the president of the jury this year. Jodie Foster, known for her works in films like The Silence of the Lambs will be attending as a special guest this year to receive the honorary Palme d'Or.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, Cannes Film Festival has also issued guidelines for attending the events. Admissions will be subject to a health check pass. There are three ways to issue one's entry into the festival. Either one has to show proof of first or second dose of vaccination, or test negative on the PCR test issued no more than 48 hours prior and to continue the testing every 48 hours or proof of antibody via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test.

The following list consists of titles announced on June 3, 2021. The festival will open with the world premiere of Annette directed by Leos Carax and starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. This year 23 films are running for the title of Palme d'Or at the festival, of which only 4 films have women directors.

COMPETITION

Annette, directed by: Leos Carax

Flag Day, directed by: Sean Penn

Tout S’est Bien Passé, directed by: François Ozon

A Hero, directed by: Asghar Farhadi

Tre Piani, directed by: Nanni Moretti

Titane, directed by: Julia Ducournau

The French Dispatch, directed by: Wes Anderson

Red Rocket, directed by: Sean Baker

Petrov’s Flu, directed by: Kirill Serebrennikov

France, directed by: Bruno Dumont

Nitram, directed by: Justin Kurzel

Memoria, directed by: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Les Olympiades, directed by: Jacques Audiard

Benedetta, directed by: Paul Verhoeven

La Fracture, directed by: Catherine Corsini

The Restless, directed by: Joachim Lafosse

Lingui, directed by: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

The Worst Person In The World, directed by: Joachim Trier

Bergman Island, directed by: Mia Hansen-Love

Drive My Car, directed by: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ahed’s Knee, directed by: Nadav Lapid

Casablanca Beats, directed by: Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6, directed by: Juho Kuosmanen

The Story Of My Wife, directed by: Ildiko Enyedi

OUT OF COMPETITION

De Son Vivant, directed by: Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, directed by: Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, directed by: Todd Haynes

Bac Nord, directed by: Cédric Jiminez

Aline, directed by: Valérie Lemercier

Emergency Declaration, directed by: Han Jae-Rim

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Bloody Oranges, directed by: Jean-Christophe Meurisse

CANNES PREMIERE

Evolution, directed by: Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, directed by: Andrea Arnold

Mothering Sunday, directed by: Eva Husson

Love Songs For Tough Guys, directed by: Samuel Benchetrit

In Front Of Your Face, directed by: Hong Sang-soo

Hold Me Tight, directed by: Mathieu Amalric

Deception, directed by: Arnaud Désplechin

Val, dirs: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

H6, directed by: Yi Yi

Black Notebooks, directed by: Shlomi Elkabetz

Mariner Of The Mountains, directed by: Karim Ainouz

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, directed by: Oliver Stone

Babi Yar. Context, directed by: Sergei Loznitsa

The Year Of The Everlasting Storm; dirs: Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

UN CERTAIN REGARD

The Innocents, directed by: Eskil Vogt

After Yang, directed by: Kogonada

Delo, directed by: Alexey German Jr

Bonne Mere, directed by: Hafsia Herzi

Noche De Fuego, directed by: Tatiana Huezo

Lamb, directed by: Vladimar Johansson

Un Monde, directed by: Laura Wandel

Freda, directed by: Gessica Généus

Moneyboys, directed by: CB Yi

Blue Bayou, directed by: Justin Chon

Commitment Hasan, directed by: Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu

Rehana Maryam Noor, directed by: Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Let There Be Morning, directed by: Eran Kolirin

Unclenching The Fists, directed by: Kira Kovalenko

La Civil, directed by: Ana Mihai

Women Do Cry, dirs: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

(Image: Shutterstock)

