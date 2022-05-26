Cannes Film Festival 2022: Couples Who Stole The Show With Their Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Quick links:
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made a dazzling appearance at the screening of The Innocent. While Diane opted for a red gown, Norman kept it simple in a black suit.
Jake Gyllenhaal and his model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were a sight to behold as they stepped out on the red carpet. Not to miss Jeanne's statement heels.
Viola Davis is all smiles as she poses in a beautiful yellow gown alongside Julius Tennon, who exuded charm in a formal look.
Adriana Lima gorgeously flaunted her baby bump as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick with beau Andre Lemmers.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry shared a kiss as they graced the red carpet to attend Top Gun: Maverick screening.
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba made heads turn in their complimenting outfits as arrived at the screening of Three Thousand Years of Longing.
