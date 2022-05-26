Last Updated:

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Couples Who Stole The Show With Their Stunning Red Carpet Looks

From Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu to Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba, take a look at celebrity couples who made heads turn at Cannes 2022.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
1/7
Image: Instagram/ @dianekruger

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made a dazzling appearance at the screening of The Innocent. While Diane opted for a red gown, Norman kept it simple in a black suit. 

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
2/7
Image: Instagram/ @jonathan.anderson

 Jake Gyllenhaal and his model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were a sight to behold as they stepped out on the red carpet. Not to miss  Jeanne's statement heels.  

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
3/7
Image: Instagram/ @violadavis

Viola Davis is all smiles as she poses in a beautiful yellow gown alongside Julius Tennon, who exuded charm in a formal look. 

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima
4/7
Image: Instagram/ @newsadrianalima

Adriana Lima gorgeously flaunted her baby bump as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick with beau Andre Lemmers. 

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
5/7
Image: Twitter/ @nowmynews

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry shared a kiss as they graced the red carpet to attend Top Gun: Maverick screening. 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
6/7
Image: Instagram/ @sabrinaelba

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba made heads turn in their complimenting outfits as arrived at the screening of Three Thousand Years of Longing. 

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel
7/7
Image: Instagram/ @my_name_is_vogue

Tina Kunakey looked resplendent in an off-shoulder green gown with a trail as she posed alongside Vincent Cassel at the premiere of  Crimes of the Future. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Cannes 2022, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui & more contestants at show's launch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui & more contestants at show's launch
Katrina Kaif returns from NYC vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana begins 'Anek' promotions

Katrina Kaif returns from NYC vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana begins 'Anek' promotions
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com