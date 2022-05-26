Cannes Film Festival 2022: Couples Who Stole The Show With Their Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Last Updated: 26th May, 2022 14:58 IST

Tina Kunakey looked resplendent in an off-shoulder green gown with a trail as she posed alongside Vincent Cassel at the premiere of Crimes of the Future.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba made heads turn in their complimenting outfits as arrived at the screening of Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Viola Davis is all smiles as she poses in a beautiful yellow gown alongside Julius Tennon, who exuded charm in a formal look.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were a sight to behold as they stepped out on the red carpet. Not to miss Jeanne's statement heels.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made a dazzling appearance at the screening of The Innocent. While Diane opted for a red gown, Norman kept it simple in a black suit.

