Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Time, Movies List, Live Streaming And Other Details

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the highly-anticipated and most prestigious events that several artists, celebrities and fans look forward to in the entertainment industry. The 75th Cannes Film festival 2022 is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28 and will be attended by some of the industry's finest actors. Several Indian actors will also walk the red carpet at the event and fans can't wait to watch the upcoming event.
Cannes Film Festival dates
Cannes Film festival 2022 will commence on May 17, 2022, and will continue till May 28. Audiences from across the globe can get live updates about the festival from their official social media accounts. Updates will be available on Cannes' YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts, and viewers can get minute by minute details from there. The Cannes Film Festival live streaming will also be available on the festival's official website. Interested individuals can also download the app on their mobile phones and avail themselves of the updates more conveniently.
Cannes 2022 Official selection
COMPETITION
- Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi
- Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg
- Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis
- Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin
- Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
- Armageddon Time, director: James Gray
- Close, director: Lukas Dhont
- Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
- RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu
- Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund
- Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt
- Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook
- Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone
- Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov
- Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh
- Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee
- Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN CERTAIN REGARD
- Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
- Burning Days, director: Emin Alper
- Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc
- All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou
- Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli
- Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza
- Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie
- Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
- Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer
- Butterfly Vision, director: Maksim Nakonechnyi
- The Silent Twins, director: Agnieszka Smocynska
- The Stranger, director: Thomas M Wright
- Joyland, director: Saim Sadiq
- Rodeo, director: Lola Quivoron
- Godland, director: Hlynur Palmason
CANNES PREMIERE
- Nos Frangins, director: Rachid Bouchareb
- Nightfall, director: Marco Bellocchio
- Dodo, director: Panos H Koutras
- Irma Vep (series), director: Olivier Assayas
OUT OF COMPETITION
- Z (Comme Z), director: Michel Hazanavicius
- Top Gun: Maverick, director: Joseph Kosinski
- Elvis, director: Baz Luhrmann
- Novembre,director: Cédric Jimenez
- Three Thousand Years Of Longing, director: George Miller
- Mascarade, director: Nicolas Bedos
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
- Hunt, director: Lee Jung-Jae
- Moonage Daydream, director: Brett Morgen
- Fumer Fait Tousser, director: Quentin Dupieux
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
- All That Breathes, director: Shaunak Sen
- The Natural History Of Destruction, director: Sergei Loznitsa
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, director: Ethan Coen
Cannes 2022 will also see representation from India, as several films from the country will premiere at the festival. Apart from the above-mentioned list, Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots will get their worldwide premiere at the upcoming film festival.
Image: AP
