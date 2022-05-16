Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Time, Movies List, Live Streaming And Other Details

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the highly-anticipated and most prestigious events that several artists, celebrities and fans look forward to in the entertainment industry. The 75th Cannes Film festival 2022 is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28 and will be attended by some of the industry's finest actors. Several Indian actors will also walk the red carpet at the event and fans can't wait to watch the upcoming event.

Cannes Film Festival dates

Cannes Film festival 2022 will commence on May 17, 2022, and will continue till May 28. Audiences from across the globe can get live updates about the festival from their official social media accounts. Updates will be available on Cannes' YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts, and viewers can get minute by minute details from there. The Cannes Film Festival live streaming will also be available on the festival's official website. Interested individuals can also download the app on their mobile phones and avail themselves of the updates more conveniently.

Cannes 2022 Official selection

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, director: James Gray

Close, director: Lukas Dhont

Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook

Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone

Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov

Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh

Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee

Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, director: Emin Alper

Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc

All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie

Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, director: Maksim Nakonechnyi

The Silent Twins, director: Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger, director: Thomas M Wright

Joyland, director: Saim Sadiq

Rodeo, director: Lola Quivoron

Godland, director: Hlynur Palmason

CANNES PREMIERE

Nos Frangins, director: Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, director: Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, director: Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep (series), director: Olivier Assayas

OUT OF COMPETITION

Z (Comme Z), director: Michel Hazanavicius

Top Gun: Maverick, director: Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, director: Baz Luhrmann

Novembre,director: Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, director: George Miller

Mascarade, director: Nicolas Bedos

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt, director: Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, director: Brett Morgen

Fumer Fait Tousser, director: Quentin Dupieux

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, director: Shaunak Sen

The Natural History Of Destruction, director: Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, director: Ethan Coen

Cannes 2022 will also see representation from India, as several films from the country will premiere at the festival. Apart from the above-mentioned list, Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots will get their worldwide premiere at the upcoming film festival.

Image: AP