Cannes Film Festival 2022: Lineup For The 75th Edition Announced; Check The Full List Here

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place in person from May 17 through May 28. The event's organizers, including festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure recently announced the much-anticipated lineup, which includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
This year marks the 75th edition of the event, with additional sidebars as well as jury members all set to be announced in the following weeks. While giving the introduction, Thierry Fremaux revealed a total of 49 films, while others will be unveiled shortly. According to Deadline, Michel Hazanavicius’ Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut will be opening the festival on May 17 out of competition.
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Official selection
COMPETITION
- Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi
- Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg
- Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis
- Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin
- Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
- Armageddon Time, director: James Gray
- Close, director: Lukas Dhont
- Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
- RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu
- Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund
- Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt
- Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook
- Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone
- Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov
- Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh
- Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee
- Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN CERTAIN REGARD
- Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
- Burning Days, director: Emin Alper
- Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc
- All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou
- Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli
- Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza
- Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie
- Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
- Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer
- Butterfly Vision, director: Maksim Nakonechnyi
- The Silent Twins, director: Agnieszka Smocynska
- The Stranger, director: Thomas M Wright
- Joyland, director: Saim Sadiq
- Rodeo, director: Lola Quivoron
- Godland, director: Hlynur Palmason
CANNES PREMIERE
- Nos Frangins, director: Rachid Bouchareb
- Nightfall, director: Marco Bellocchio
- Dodo, director: Panos H Koutras
- Irma Vep (series), director: Olivier Assayas
OUT OF COMPETITION
- Z (Comme Z), director: Michel Hazanavicius
- Top Gun: Maverick, director: Joseph Kosinski
- Elvis, director: Baz Luhrmann
- Novembre,director: Cédric Jimenez
- Three Thousand Years Of Longing, director: George Miller
- Mascarade, director: Nicolas Bedos
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
- Hunt, director: Lee Jung-Jae
- Moonage Daydream, director: Brett Morgen
- Fumer Fait Tousser, director: Quentin Dupieux
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
- All That Breathes, director: Shaunak Sen
- The Natural History Of Destruction, director: Sergei Loznitsa
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, director: Ethan Coen
