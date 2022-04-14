Cannes Film Festival 2022: Lineup For The 75th Edition Announced; Check The Full List Here

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place in person from May 17 through May 28. The event's organizers, including festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure recently announced the much-anticipated lineup, which includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

This year marks the 75th edition of the event, with additional sidebars as well as jury members all set to be announced in the following weeks. While giving the introduction, Thierry Fremaux revealed a total of 49 films, while others will be unveiled shortly. According to Deadline, Michel Hazanavicius’ Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut will be opening the festival on May 17 out of competition.

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Official selection

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, director: James Gray

Close, director: Lukas Dhont

Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook

Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone

Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov

Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh

Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee

Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, director: Emin Alper

Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc

All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie

Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, director: Maksim Nakonechnyi

The Silent Twins, director: Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger, director: Thomas M Wright

Joyland, director: Saim Sadiq

Rodeo, director: Lola Quivoron

Godland, director: Hlynur Palmason

CANNES PREMIERE

Nos Frangins, director: Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, director: Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, director: Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep (series), director: Olivier Assayas

OUT OF COMPETITION

Z (Comme Z), director: Michel Hazanavicius

Top Gun: Maverick, director: Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, director: Baz Luhrmann

Novembre,director: Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, director: George Miller

Mascarade, director: Nicolas Bedos

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt, director: Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, director: Brett Morgen

Fumer Fait Tousser, director: Quentin Dupieux

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, director: Shaunak Sen

The Natural History Of Destruction, director: Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, director: Ethan Coen

(IMAGE: AP)