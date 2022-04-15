Cannes Film Festival 2022 To Feature Indian Documentary 'All That Breathes'; All About It

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place in person from May 17 through May 28. The event's organisers, including festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure recently announced the much-anticipated lineup, which includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, it will be a delight for all the Indians to learn that the festival will also have a special screening of the notable Indian documentary titled, All That Breathes. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Cannes Film Festival to premiere All That Breathes

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 recently took to its official Twitter handle and announced that it will be conducting a special screening of the Shaunak Sen directorial Indian documentary, All That Breathes.

More about the documentary

Featuring Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad in the lead, the documentary, All That Breathes focuses on the lives of two brothers and their struggle to protect the life of a bird amidst Delhi's apocalyptic air and spreading violence. It was released on 21 January 2022 in the United States and garnered positive reviews from the viewers. It even bagged the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival 2022. Check out the entire lineup for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Official selection

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, director: James Gray

Close, director: Lukas Dhont

Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook

Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone

Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov

Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh

Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee

Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, director: Emin Alper

Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc

All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie

Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer...Click Here to see the full list.

Image: A Still from 'All That Breathes'