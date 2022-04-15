Cannes Film Festival 2022 To Feature Indian Documentary 'All That Breathes'; All About It

Quick links:
Image: A Still from 'All That Breathes'
The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to take place in person from May 17 through May 28. The event's organisers, including festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure recently announced the much-anticipated lineup, which includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, it will be a delight for all the Indians to learn that the festival will also have a special screening of the notable Indian documentary titled, All That Breathes. Here’s all you need to know about it.
The Cannes Film Festival 2022 recently took to its official Twitter handle and announced that it will be conducting a special screening of the Shaunak Sen directorial Indian documentary, All That Breathes.
Featuring Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad in the lead, the documentary, All That Breathes focuses on the lives of two brothers and their struggle to protect the life of a bird amidst Delhi's apocalyptic air and spreading violence. It was released on 21 January 2022 in the United States and garnered positive reviews from the viewers. It even bagged the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival 2022. Check out the entire lineup for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
COMPETITION
Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi
Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg
Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis
Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin
Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Armageddon Time, director: James Gray
Close, director: Lukas Dhont
Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu
Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund
Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt
Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook
Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone
Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov
Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh
Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee
Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
Burning Days, director: Emin Alper
Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc
All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou
Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie
Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer...Click Here to see the full list.