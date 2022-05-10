Cannes Film Festival Denies Entry To Russian Publications That Do Not Oppose Ukraine War

The much-awaited 75th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 17th to 28 May 2022 and will premiere some of the highly anticipated upcoming films. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Cannes Film Festival has declined press accreditation requests from Russian journalists from publications that do not oppose the ongoing war in Ukraine. Cannes earlier condemned the Russian invasion of the country and has been open about its stance on the matter.

Cannes Film Festival denies entry to certain Russian publications

The publication reported that all official Russian delegates and those with links to the Russian government have been uninvited from the upcoming film festival. It is important to note that the festival's committee has not enforced a blanket ban on Russians. However, they have only uninvited and rejected press accreditation requests from those supporting President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

Cannes Film Festival's statement on Russia-Ukraine war

Cannes had earlier expressed its solidarity with Ukraine and all those impacted by the war. The committee of the festival also issued a statement on March 1, after Russia's invasion and mentioned they 'oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders'. They also extended their prayers to Ukrainian artists and their families, whose lives are in danger in the wake of the war that has now entered day 75.

The statement also mentioned that Russian delegations and those linked to the Russian government will not be allowed at the festival.

They said, "During this winter of 2022, the Festival de Cannes has entered its preparation phase. Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government."

Apart from this, the committee of the festival also saluted Russians 'who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine'. They mentioned that the festival believes in denouncing violence and defends 'peace and liberty'.

They said, "Loyal to its history that started in 1939 in resistance to the fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression and injustices, for the main purpose to defend peace and liberty."

Image: AP