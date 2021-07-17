Cannes Film Festival: ‘The French Dispatch’ Cast’s Outfits Trigger Meme Fest, Take A Look

The Cannes Film Festival is known to be a stylish affair but the cast of Wes Anderson's movie The French Dispatch left fans not impressed with their red carpet look. The cast including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bil Murray found themselves in the centre of memes soon after their photo was shared.

‘The French Dispatch’ cast’s mismatched attires

During the photocall of the premiere of the much-anticipated Wes Anderson’s film, the cast's mismatched outfit triggered a fest of memes on social media. Timothée Chalamet was seen wearing a T-shirt, black pants and Givenchy boots, director Anderson kept it formal with a pastel suit, brown tie and white loafers. Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton stole the limelight wearing a bright blue Haider Ackermann suit accompanied by a striking pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Bill Murray wore a printed button-up shirt, baby blue shorts, sneakers and a fedora hat.

As the images of the cast went viral, netizens took to their social media handles to share hilarious memes. Here are some of the memes shared by netizens on Twitter.

the bends, ok computer, kid a, amnesiac pic.twitter.com/UYNdveJQih — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 14, 2021

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I'll dress after Zoom, how I'll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021

troye sivan, beck, david bowie, brian wilson pic.twitter.com/t2doU13xVQ — Keifer (@DannyVegito) July 15, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021

Following a delay, The French Dispatch had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021. The movie received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience. The movie has been described as "a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city", centring on three stories. The film is inspired by Wes Anderson's love of The New Yorker magazine, and some characters and events in the film are based on real-life equivalents from the magazine. The movie stars stars an ensemble cast featuring Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. The plot follows three different storylines, as the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper creates its final issue.

It is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on October 22, 2021. Tilda plays the role of a staff writer JKL Berendsen, who is tasked with reporting on a convicted murderer. Timothee will be seen essaying the role of Zeffirelli, a student anarchist, and political activist.

Image: Robert Meyers' Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.