Cannes Firmly Denies COVID-19 Outbreak Rumours After Laa Seydoux Tests COVID Positive

One of the biggest film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival 2021 is all set to recognize some of the biggest movies of the year. Ahead of her attendance at the festival, The French Dispatch actress Ley Seydoux was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This caused an onset of rumours of a possible outbreak in the festival although the authorities were quick to dissolve such rumours.

Lea Seydoux tests Covid positive

With four movies in her kitty including three running in the completion, Blue Is the Warmest Colour actress Ley Seydoux was all set to be the centre of attention at the highly anticipated film festival. According to Variety, the actress is currently shooting for her forthcoming movie from where she contracted the disease after being fully vaccinated. The source also confirmed that the actress was asymptomatic and self-isolating in Paris. She is also awaiting her results to come out negative to plan out her trip to the South of France to attend the festival.

Sources close to Seydoux also confirmed that the actress will only be allowed to travel for the festival after her doctor's nod. However, this did not stop the flurry of COVID outbreak rumours on the internet. The Cannes Film Festival 2021 event, which started on July 6 on the French Riviera, welcomed notable actors like Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Cannes denies the outbreak rumours

While talking to Variety, the festival’s general secretary Francois Desrousseaux firmly denied the rumours stating there are no signs of an outbreak in the festival from the past four days. Testings carried out on daily basis, only three are confirmed positive out of the thousands of attendees. In the wake of rumours, the festival authorities have steadily increased the health protocols with Salivary RT-PCR tests being carried out.

New instructions from the festival organizers advised the employees to be tested every two days. However, fully vaccinated employees and attendees will not be required to be tested as often. Fans are now patiently waiting to witness the festival in motion and celebrities in attendance. The French Dispatch star Lea Seydoux is the top contender in running for the best actress award at Cannes.

IMAGE- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.