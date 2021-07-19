Cannes Jury President Spike Lee Apologises For Announcing Palme D'Or Winner Prematurely

Cannes jury president Spike Lee has recently expressed regret for accidentally announcing the film festival's 2021 Palme d'Or winner ahead of the schedule on Saturday. ANI reported the statement of People magazine that the 64-year old actor-director has mistakenly announced the winner of the top honour, Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday. This announcement occurred due to a miscommunication with the host of the show. Soon after this miscommunication, Spike Lee prematurely revealed Titane'by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau as the winner of this year's Palme d'Or. Later on, Lee apologised and said, "messed up, simple as that. And I was very specific to speak to the people of Titane...I apoloized, they said, 'Forget about it Spike.' So that means a lot to me."

Later, Lee almost rushed the announcement in the event, before Sharon Stone was scheduled to present the award.

Lee said, "In 63 years of life I have learned that people get a second chance, this is my secong chance." He added, "I apologise for messing up. It took a lot of suspense out of the night I understand, it wasn't on purpose."

Spike Lee, the first African who became the jury president of the Cannes Film Festival

Spike Lee was named the jury president of the Cannes Film Festival 2021 last January. Lee became the first African to head the prestigious panel i.e., Cannes Film Festival 2021. At the time when Lee received a call for the film festival, Lee said that he has different feelings at the same time i.e., happy, shocked, surprised and proud. He said,

"I'm honoured to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named President of the Cannes Jury and of a main film festival.'

More about Titane film

Basically, Titane focuses on a young woman who had an unusual relationship with cars. The relationship took place when she survived an accident as a child. However, the critics were divided on the film from the director of Raw. The other jury members which consist of directors like Mati Diop, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Jessica Hausner, actors Melanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim, songwriter Mylene Farmer voted for the film to win the top prize. In the history of 74 years, Titane is the second film to win the film festival's top honour with a woman director.

