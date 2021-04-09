Cannes Lions 2021 To Run As "fully Digital Experience" Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic

Cannes, which is one of the most prestigious film events that celebrates movies and international artists every year, had cancelled the event in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that had led to the whole world going under lockdown. Now, according to recent reports by People Magazine, Cannes Lions has announced that the 2021 edition of the event will be running digitally.

Cannes Lions 2021 to run as a fully digital experience

According to People Magazine, on Wednesday, April 7, Cannes Lions said that the event which is typically held in the south of France every year will not take place in person this year and Cannes 2021 will be fully running digitally as Cannes Lions Live. The digital experience will be hosted in the month of June from the 21st to the 25th. Talking about the virtual event, the Cannes Lions 2021 organisation stated that the event will bring outstanding content and experiences delivered by exceptional talents live and will also reveal, analyse and celebrate the winners of Cannes 2021.

After the awards were paused last year, we were determined to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again. We’ll be championing work on a huge scale - tracking progress throughout the week, analysing winners and delivering insights. — LIONS | The Home of Creativity (@Cannes_Lions) April 7, 2021

Chairman of Cannes Lions talks about his plans for this year

Philip Thomas who is the chairman of Cannes Lions shared with the media outlet that they have been consulting with their customers over the last year and have been working on their plans that include the development of the new Lions Membership platform which is known as Cannes Lions Live. He added that the organisation has been able to move the format to be fully digital for Cannes 2021 to achieve its goal of uniting the global community virtually to celebrate, participate and inspire artists. The organisation decided to take this step as the French government has still levied restrictions of movement in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the organisation wants to practise safety and social distancing.

Lions Awards to return from 2021

The price of Cannes Lions' standard membership fee and a standalone digital pass are both priced at $298. Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions revealed that they will be bringing back the Lions awards from this year after the benchmark of the awards was paused last year. The talent lineup along with other details of Cannes 2021 will be released in the coming weeks.

