Can't Wait For Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2? Here Are Some Shows To Binge On

Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled a new promo for Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2, the thrilling climax to the two-part animated experience that begins on June 22 with the arrival of Part One. Part Two, which had been expected to arrive in winter, will now be released on July 27 on streaming services and August 10 on Blu-ray, as previously announced. If the Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer has you gripped, here are some shows with the Batman: The Long Halloween cast that you can binge on to bide your time.

Series that have characters from The Batman universe

Gotham

Year One, a precursor to The Dark Knight Returns that reinterprets Bruce Wayne's early days as a vigilante in Gotham City, is among Frank Miller's most celebrated Batman novels. The secret to this 1986 short comic book series' appeal in the otherwise overwrought origin plot premise is that the actual main character of the tale is not Batman, but a young Jim Gordon. That could be the key to the show's success and why it still is beloved among the fans of the series.

Static Shock

Static Shock, a series about a high schooler named Virgil Hawkins who uses his ability to generate electricity to combat crime, was one of the most notable examples of superhero teenagers in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Static Shock is built on the comic Static, which was incorporated into the DC Universe in 1993 after Milestone Publishing went out of business.

Supergirl

Kara Zor-El, Clark Kent's sister, was granted the live-action experience in 1984 with a movie that was critically and commercially a flop. Supergirl fans should thank Greg Berlanti for this show featuring Melissa Benoist as the Kryptonian superhero. Supergirl explores the eponymous DC hero as she balances crimefighting with her profession as a journalist quite like her cousin, Superman. In reality, the appearance of the Man of Steel in Season 2 causes a lot more explicit parallels to Batman, who Clark is reported to lock horns with regularly, which is probably why he never receives a formal appearance

Justice League

Batman and Superman inside the Timmverse initially met in a 1997 convergence TV movie before becoming regular colleagues in 2003 when they formed the Justice League with Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Hawk Girl and the Martian Manhunter. Kevin Conroy returned to voice a nastier variant of the Caped Crusader, who admitted to not getting along with his fellow heroes when the team first formed. His proclivity for butting heads with his fellow superheroes is one of the greatest aspects of this delightfully sophisticated animated series and its vast extension Justice League Unlimited.

Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series marked the start of animator Bruce Timm's success in introducing DC's greatest to live, as well as iconic voice actor Kevin Conroy's success in portraying the Dark Knight in one of human history's best portrayals. This show is the absolute best among Batman's television legacy because of its noir-inspired visual style, intense battles with villains, and being among the very few adaptations to honour Bruce Wayne's detective proclivity. Furthermore, it takes no effort to claim that Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the series' feature-length cinematic spin-off, is among the best Batman films to ever be released.

Image: Still from Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2

