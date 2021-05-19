Cant Wait For 'The Family Man 2'? Binge These Shows/movies Of The Show's Cast Till Then

The first part of The Family Man debuted in September 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee appeared as the titular middle-class man with a double life as an intelligence operative in the thriller series. In November of last year, news about Season 2 was revealed. The ensemble cast of season 2 includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, Priyamani, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, stayed, and Samantha Akkineni, who debuts in her first significant Hindi role. The new season was supposed to premiere in February this year, but producers Raj and DK revealed that it will be postponed until summer 2021. In the meanwhile, here are some films and shows by The Family Man cast to bide your time till you can finally watch The Family Man 2.

Films and shows comprising of The Family Man cast

Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1

This is an Indian dark comedy crime film which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Set in the period 1941 to the early 1990s, it focuses on the Dhanbad coal cartel and the overarching strife, politics, and revenge amongst three mafia families. The central character of Sardar Khan is played by Manoj Bajpayee in this film. The film is regarded as a cult classic, and Manoj's performance as Sardar is worth seeing.

Pinjar

Chandraprakash Dwivedi orchestrated this historical drama movie. It is concerning the Hindu-Muslim conflict during India's division. The movie is centred on Amrita Pritam's Punjabi book of the same title. The character of Rashid is played by Manoj Bajpayee. In the film, he kidnaps a Hindu girl in order to exact revenge on her family, but he falls in love with her. The National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration was given to this movie.

Traffic

Rajesh Pillai is the director of this masterpiece set on the road. It's regarding a heart surgery that needs to be completed right away but is being hampered by heavy traffic. Manoj is a Mumbai Traffic Police head constable in this film. It is a short film of just about 104 minutes but captures deep and varied emotions to the fullest.

Dor

Nagesh Kukunoor wrote and directed the Indian drama movie Dor. Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, and Shreyas Talpade play the leading roles in the film. Gul Panag's role in Dor was particularly memorable and well-received. She played Zeenat Fatima, a fiercely independent woman who went to great lengths to protect her husband. This is considered to be among the best of Gul Panag's films throughout her career.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Navdeep Singh produced and co-wrote Manorama Six Feet Under, an Indian crime thriller. Abhay Deol, Raima Sen, and Gul Panag play a critical role in the film. Gul Panag played the part of a traditional Indian wife in this film. The film was inspired by Roman Polanski's Chinatown; the main plot was comparable to the original although there were some minor differences in the portrayal of characters and other important aspects.

Eega

Having returned from the grave as an insect, especially a housefly, is not common in retribution dramas or resurrection films. But then Eega showed up and altered our perception. The film, which stars Samantha Akkineni, Sudeep, and Nani, is a futuristic retaliation drama in which a human is reborn as a housefly in order to exact revenge on his killers. The film went on to be the highest-grossing film of 2012 and even won multiple National Awards.

Rangasthalam

The film stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni as the major characters and is about an auditory impaired boy who stays with his brother in the town of Rangasthalam. When the neighbourhood president's tyranny becomes too much to bear, the brothers plan to challenge him and bring an end to his 30-year reign. Sukumar directed the film, which has an IMDb score of 8.4 and is among the top Telugu films.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2

When three mates chose to invest in a property, they begin to notice strange things happening on the property. As the situation becomes more chaotic, the trio agrees to enlist the assistance of a respected mentalist to combat the spirit. The Telugu horror comedy written by Ohmkar, is a continuation of the 2015 movie Raju Gari Gadhi, and stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Akkineni, Seerat Kapoor, Rao Ramesh, and Ashwin Babu.

Paruthiveeran

Ameer's 2007 Tamil-language historical romantic drama movie Paruthiveeran was written and directed by him. The movie features Karthi in his major film debut as the main protagonist, with Priyamani as the leading lady and supporting part played by Ponvannan, Saravanan, Ganja Karuppu, Sampath Raj, and Sujatha Sivakumar. In that year, Priyamani won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as Muththazhagu.

Scam 1992

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is an Indian criminal drama series led by Hansal Mehta and co-directed by Jai Mehta that is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The show was based on reporter Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, which was based on a 1992 Indian capital market scam perpetrated by several stockbrokers, like Harshad Mehta. It features Pratik Gandhi as hero Harshad Mehta, with Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sucheta Dalal in a supporting role. Harshad Mehta's tale, as well as his sudden rise and eventual collapse, is the highlight of the series.

