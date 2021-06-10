'Can't Wait': Little Big Town Shares Excitement After 2021 CMT Music Awards Win

The 2021 CMT Music Awards took place on June 10, 2021. The awards night was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown and it took place in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards are decided according to the fan votes. The show also brought live performances from country singers like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley, among others. Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood scored four nominations each and were leading the race. They were closely followed by Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini with three nominations each.

Little Big Town expresses its happiness over winning at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town was nominated in three categories and won an award in Best Duo/ Group Video of the Year for its song Wine, Beer, Whiskey. The quartet took to Twitter to express its excitement at its win. The members thanked the fans for supporting them and giving them votes. In the video tweet, they concluded by saying, 'Can't wait to celebrate this with you on road'. This award comes as a first win after the group's comeback in 2020. The quartet also performed its song Wine Beer Whiskey from its latest album Nightfall at the ACM Awards that was held in April 2021.

What a way to come back!!! @CMT and country music fans thank you for the love!!! Can’t wait to celebrate with you on the road. #winebeerwhiskey pic.twitter.com/1HmjoA1Xcd — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) June 10, 2021

A look at Little Big Town's music

Little Big Town released its latest album Nightfall in 2020 after a long gap of three years since its 2017 album The Breaker. The quartet formed the group in 1998 but it wasn't until 2002 that the group released its first self-titled album Little Big Town. The members have also headlined tours for other country artists like Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, etc. Since their debut, they have been nominated at several awards shows like Academy of Country Music Awards, American Country Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, etc. They have also won awards in the Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year categories at these music award shows. The quartet also won four Grammy awards till 2018.

(Image: Little Big Town's Twitter)

