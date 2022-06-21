Captain America Chris Evans Dishes On Returning As Human Torch In MCU; 'That Would Be..'

Years before Chris Evans picked up the star-spangled vibranium shield as Captain America, the Hollywood star saved the say as Human Torch aka Johnny Storm. The actor flew around like a ball of flame in the 2005 Tim Story-directorial Fantastic Four franchise. While the film was poorly received by the critics, it sure left a mark on Evans' career as a likeable and heartthrob superhero.

Recently, the actor harkened a couple of decades back to the role and realized that he might actually return to the modern MCU. Check out what he had to say about playing Human Torch again.

Chris Evans talks about returning as Human Torch

In an interview with MTV News, the actor was asked about returning to his old but not-forgotten role as Johnny Storm. He enthusiastically answered, ''God, wouldn't that be great? No one's ever come to me about that.''

He further continued, ''I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old,''

Evans went on to talk about how he loved playing the role in the Fantastic Four movie which also starred Jessica Alba and Loan Gruffudd. He said, ''I really love that character, but I think… aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?''

For quite some time, Marvel Studios has been planning to bring back the Fantastic Four squad to the big screen after suffering two failed attempts. The project faced a hiccup after Jon Watts who directed Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home backed out from the project.

The latest glimpse of the Fantastic Four was shown in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where John Krasinski played the smartest man alive on the planet aka Reed Richards albeit in another universe.

Interestingly, Evans who played America's first superhero for 11 MCU ventures, opined that he would rather return as the Human Torch than Captain America in the future.

When asked about returning as Johnny Storm, he said, ''I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap,'' He further added, ''Cap is so precious to me, and I almost don't want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?"

Image: Twitter/@ShopnilJahan1