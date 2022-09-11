'Captain America: New World Order': Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson Join Film's Cast

After receiving a terrific response to the three films in the MCU's Captain America, Marvel Studios is returning with the fourth installment in the series. As Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed on his mantle to Sam, played by Anthony Mackie, in Avengers: Endgame, the new film Captain America: New World Order will see the latter lead it. Recently, the makers of the movie announced the film's cast, which will also include Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson.

Anthony Mackie played the superhero, Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, ever since the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, in the Marvel Studios series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Wilson took forward the legacy of the superhero and became the new Captain America. As per a report by Variety, Marvel Studios announced the cast of Captain America: New World Order at the D23 Expo on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The forthcoming film will also see Israeli actor Shira Haas playing the role of Sabra and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as The Leader. Earlier, Nelson's The Leader was seen in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk as he played Samuel Sterns, who began his transformation into the Hulk villain. Apart from these two, the film will also see Danny Ramirez reprise his whole as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly play Isaiah Bradley.

Anthony Mackie on Captain America: New World Order

At the D23 Expo, the cast and makers of Captain America 4 graced the stage and talked about the upcoming film. Julius Onah, who has been roped in to helm the upcoming film, called it a "paranoid" thriller. Moreover, Anthony Mackie added how he is both nervous and excited about the film. The actor said, "I’m nervous! I’m excited. It’s everything I expected it to be."

More about Captain America 4

Captain America: New World Order is one of the upcoming films in the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Helmed by Julius Onah, the film's script is penned by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who also wrote the script of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the movie will hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Image: AP, Instagram/@shirahaas