Captain America To Spider-Man: All 23 Marvel Movies In Chronological Order Of Timeline

The multi-billion dollar franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has released a whopping 23 flicks in the past decade as a part of their Infinity Saga. While the Iron Man was the first movie under the banner, it was Captain America: The First Avenger that went way back in the MCU's timeline. Here are all 23 Marvel movies in chronological order of their timeline.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The First Avenger, which released in 2011, took the story back to the era of World War 2 and the origin story gave fans an insight into the beginnings of S.H.I.E.L.D. The story introduces Captain America, played by Chris Evans, and his transformation into a soldier using a special serum in order to fight with a Nazi organization.

2. Captain Marvel

The next film in the timeline is 2019's Captain Marvel which followed the story of Kree warrior Vers landing on earth back in the 1990s. With the help of Nick Fury, she embarks on a mission to destroy her enemies.

3. Iron Man

Iron Man was the first movie released under the MCU banner on April 14, 2008. However, the film was set in 2010 and it stars Robert Downey Jr. an industrialist Tony Stark who creates a high-tech suit after he is captured by terrorists.

4. Iron Man 2

Iron Man is followed by the 2010 movie Iron Man 2 set in 2011. Tony Stark faces pressure from all sides to share his technology with the military. After he reluctantly divulges his armored suit's secret, he faces a ruthless foe from his father's past.

5. The Incredible Hulk

Directed by Louis Leterrier, The Incredible Hulk was the second movie in MCU's phase one and fifth in timeline, which released in June 2008. The film shows Edward Norton as Dr. Bruce Banner who exposes himself to high levels of gamma radiation and transforms into The Hulk.

6. Thor

Thor was released in 2011 and was set six months before The Avengers. In the film, Thor gets exiled to earth by his father Odin, king of Asgard, and he becomes entangled with government agency Shield as he saves the planet and himself from the villainous of his brother Loki.

7. Avengers

Avengers was the first summation of all MCU superheroes, released and set in 2012. The film follows Nick Fury's puts a team together made up of Earth's mightiest heroes. After the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Asgardian Loki targets the world, all superheroes are forced to put aside their differences to protect the planet from alien invaders.

8. Iron Man 3

Iron Man 3 is set 6 months after avengers, released in May 2013, the film follows Tony Stark and his inner circle facing a dangerous terrorist. The superhero is haunted by his past mistakes which put the lives of his loved ones at risk.

9. Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World was both released and set in 2013 and the film shows the universe is threatened by the leader of the Dark Elves and Thor sets out to save Nine Realms.

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Set in 2014, Captain America: The Winter Soldier shows Steve Rogers failed attempt to move on with his new life as he is forced to put together a scrappy team to uncover secrets behind a deadly foe.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy

The next film in MCU Franchises is Guardian of the Galaxy set in 2014 and the film follows Wayward space dweller Peter Quill who gets a hold of a valuable orb that is wanted by different dangerous groups at all costs.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Released in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. is set only weeks after the prequel in 2014 and the film shows Guardians struggle to keep their team together after they come across a man who claims to be Peter's father.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the sequel to Avengers, which is set in 2014. Tony Starks unwittingly creates a genocidal A.I. villain and Avengers must once again save the world from destruction. Thor, The Incredible Hulk, and the rest of the Avengers reassemble and they encounter two powerful newcomers, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff.

14. Ant-Man

The next in the MCU timeline is Ant-Man set in 2014 in which Scoot Lang, played by Paul Rudd, comes across a suit that allows him to shrink in size which possesses superhuman strength and he controls an army of ants.

15. Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War is set and released in 2016 which shows a manipulative foe attempts to break down relationships of Avengers by revealing dark secrets from the past.

16. Spiderman Homecoming

The film is followed by the 2017 film Spiderman Homecoming set in 2016 in which Peter Parker does everything in his power to do good to prove himself as an Avenger.

17. Doctor Strange

Set in 2016-2017 Doctor Strange shows an arrogant disabled neurosurgeon Stephen Strange embarking on an adventure that transforms his personality and turns him into a powerful sorcerer.

18. Black Panther

Set in 2017, the 2018 film Black Panther shows T'Challa taking on the mantle of King of Wakanda after his father is tragically killed. He is challenged by a formidable foe from his father's past which threatens the lives of people in his country.

19. Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok is between 2017 and 2018 -with the end directly before Avengers: Infinity War. The film shows Thor is joined by a friend from the earth as he embarks on the journey to save his Asgard home from Hela.

20. Ant-Man and Wasps

Set in 2018 with the post-credits scene lining up to the end of Infinity War, Ant-Man and Wasps show Scott Lang joining Hank Pym and the Wasp to enter the quantum realm on an important mission and they face rivals along the way.

21. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War shows the Avengers going their separate ways to team up with different fighters across the galaxy to fight genocidal villain Thanos.

22. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the epic finale to the Infinity saga which is set between 2018-2023. In the film, the Avengers come together for one last time and they put everything in their power in a battle against Thanos to save the universe.

23. Spider-Man: Far From Home

The last film in the MCU timeline at present is 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home set in 2023. Peter Parker attempts to move on with his normal school life after Endgame and but bigger forces get in the way during a school trip forcing him to step up as a superhero.

Promo Image Source: Marvel's Instagram