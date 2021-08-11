'Captain Marvel 2': Brie Larson Talks About How Upcoming Film Has "so Much Going On"

Brie Larson is all set to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, titled The Marvels. The actress recently appeared on the Jess Cagle podcast, where she talked about several things including her upcoming appearance in the MCU sequel to her own film. Here's what she said -

During her appearance on Jess Cagle's podcast, Brie Larson was asked about her upcoming MCU project. In true Marvel fashion, Larson remained tight-lipped and refrained from revealing anything. While not revealing much, the actress did attempt to increase excitement for her upcoming film, saying:

Gosh. So much going on. A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But boy oh boy, is it good! And you are going to be really excited about it.

Marvel Studios has notoriously safe-guarded details for upcoming films since the beginning of the Cinematic Universe. The studio went so far as to share "fake scripts" with several of their own actors, who would appear in Avengers: Endgame, due to fear of leaks.

After the success of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1.1 billion at the box office, a sequel was inevitable. Larson's upcoming The Marvels will feature her as the titular character once again. However, as also indicated by the title, The Marvels, Captain Marvel 2 will feature two other members of the 'Marvel family'.

Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, will also make an appearance in the film following her Ms Marvel debut. Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, will also return after first appearing in Captain Marvel, as a child, and recently gaining powers in Marvel's WandaVision. The sequel will see director Nia DaCosta at the helm.

Zawe Ashton was reportedly cast as the main villain, however, Screenrant speculates that Jude Law might be returning as Yon-Rogg as well. While we're not sure what "juicy" secrets Larson was referring to, some of them will surely be revealed in the upcoming Ms Marvel series which will show the shape-shifting Kamala Khan, who idolzes Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Ms Marvel is slated to release sometime later this year, while Captain Marvel 2 will release late next year, 2022.

