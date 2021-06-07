Captain Marvel, Brie Larson Ticks Avengers Campus Off Her Bucket List; Shares New Pictures

Captain Marvel, one of the strongest Avengers post-Avengers: Endgame is alive and well and recently was at the Avengers Campus! Actor Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel shared excited pictures of her at the Avengers Campus just a few days after its Grand opening on June 2. The immersive land is said to be a full superhero experience for guests and is the place for superhero training. It officially opened to visitors on June 4, 2021, in California.

Take a look at this happy picture of her visit to the campus on Brie Larson's Instagram:

As soon as the post was up, Brie Larson's Instagram was flooded with happy comments from her followers and MCU fans. One fan said, "BRIE LARSON SUPREMACY," and another one commented, "UR SO CUTE." Among other MCU actors who visited the campus were Zoe Saldana, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel appeared in the film Captain Marvel in 2019 and her character was like a ray of hope for the Avengers for their fight against Thanos. Captain Marvel is said to be one of the strongest superheroes and also one of the strongest in the Avengers roster. In fact, many fans have said that Captain Marvel is stronger than Thanos but only could not beat him because of his gauntlet.

The future of Captain Marvel

There have been reports about Brie Larson having talks with MCU makers to push Captain Marvel as the leader of the new Avenger superheroes. Many fans agree as Captain Marvel is stronger and more seasoned in the new lot of heroes that she should be the one who leads them. Though there is also Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who is still alive and in action with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew after the death of IronMan and the retirement of Captain America (Chris Evans).

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will be next seen in the 2022 film, The Marvels, which was first titled Captain Marvel 2. The Marvels will focus on Captain Marvel but will also see her with Monica Rambeau (Introduced in WandaVision) and Ms Marvel (played by Kamala Khan). The Marvels is slated to release on November 11, 2022. Kamala Khan will also be starring in an upcoming show of her own titled Ms Marvel soon.

IMAGE: BRIE LARSON INSTAGRAM

