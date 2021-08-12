'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Begins Production, Brie Larson Announces The News

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its much-anticipated phase four in full swing. MCU has a number of movies lined up for release in the coming few years and one of them is the sequel of the 2019 movie Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. The lead actors for the movies Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson have confirmed that the production of the movie slated for the 2022 release has begun.

The Marvels' production begin

The sequel of Captain Marvel has begun its production and is currently underway. Samuel L. Jackson who plays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury took to his Instagram and teased fans as he shared photos of Nick Fury’s facial hair and himself wearing a t-shirt that features a Captain Marvel reference from Avengers: Endgame. As he shared the photos he wrote, "Guess what time it is! Back in the box, just in The Nick of time." Meanwhile, fans suspected that Samuel could be teasing about the upcoming Secret Invasion mini-series and wrote "Omgggg The Marvels! Can’t wait to see Carol and Fury together again! Maybe in Secret Invasion as well."

Brie Larson, who will be reprising her role as Captain Marvel, while on an interview with Sirius XM confirmed that she had begun the shoot for the movie. She said, "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You'll see it when the movie comes out but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

More about The Marvels

Along with Captain Marvel, the upcoming MCU movie will also introduce two new female superheroes Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel. Ms Marvel is the first Pakistani superhero in MCU and will be played by Canadian actor Iman Vellani. As per reports by several media outlets, South Korean actor Park Seo Joon has been roped in for an undisclosed role marking his debut in both the MCU universe and Hollywood. The movie is slated to release in 2022.

