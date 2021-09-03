'Captain Marvel' Star Lashana Lynch Joins Viola Davis In 'The Woman King'

Lashana Lynch, one of the stars of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, has joined Viola Davis in TriStar Pictures' historical epic The Woman King. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently helmed The Old Guard, will direct the film, which also stars Thuso Mbedu from The Underground Railroad, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is based on historical events that occurred in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of Africa's most powerful states in the 18th and 19th centuries, according to the studio. Nanisca (Davis), the all-female military unit's general, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, fought foes who violated their honour, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've worked for throughout the film. Lynch will take on the role of a charming veteran fighter.

The initial screenplay was written by Dana Stevens, while the current draft is written by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood. Cathy Schulman's Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions, and Maria Bello's Jack Blue are producing. TriStar Pictures' Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will be in charge of the production.

Gina Prince-Bythewood stated, "Lashana is next-level dope, not just her incredible chops, but who she projects to the world. She embodies these true-life warriors and we are so lucky she is coming to play." Lynch has quickly established herself as a go-to figure for Hollywood companies. She co-starred in 2019's Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson before earning a significant role in the Bond film, which is set to hit theatres on October 8. She is now filming TriStar and Netflix's Matilda, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and also has the British thriller Ear for Eye in the works.

Earlier work of Lashana Lynch

Lynch made her cinematic debut in Fast Girls in 2012. She later appeared in The 7.39, a BBC television film. She has acted in television shows such as Silent Witness and Death in Paradise, as well as being a regular cast member in the BBC sitcom Crims. Lynch was cast as Rosaline Capulet in the American period drama series Still Star-Crossed, which was created by Shonda Rhimes, in 2016.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image- AP