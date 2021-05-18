Captain Marvel To Lead 'The Avengers'? As Brie Larson Asks MCU Bosses, Challengers Ready

The Marvels star Brie Larson has reportedly reached out to Marvel head honcho Kevin Fiege as well as other people of considerable significance at Marvel Studios in order to let them know that she would like to be the leader of Marvel Studios' alpha superhero team, The Avengers, in the future Avengers movies. As per the WeGotThisCovered article, through which the portal reported this supposed development first, letting Brie Larson lead the team may be the next logical step on the part of Marvel Studios.

One of the reasons cited by the portal is that as her comic book counterpart, Captain Marvel has been seen leading The Avengers at one point in the source material. The second reason why it seems like a plausible proposition to the writer of the aforementioned news piece is that Captain Marvel is unquestionably one of the strongest Avengers in the Marvel Superheroes roster.

Which other characters are the possible contenders for the position of the leading Avenger?

This piece of news comes after the very same portal reported that The Marvels may be the last time that one may get to see Brie Larson's superhero character on screen, citing a reported lack of confidence in the actor. The fourth in the list of Avengers movies, namely Avengers: Endgame, saw the character of Tony Stark aka Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr. since the debut of the character in 2008) passing on and Steve Rogers Captain America (played by Chris Evans since his MCU debut in 2011) retiring from his duties as the original star-spangled man. Since then, the Marvel fandom has been anticipating a contest of sorts between Anthony Mackie's version of Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson (Who is the senior-most member of The Avengers), and Larson's Captain Marvel. However, Larson or the producers of the upcoming Marvel movies are yet to confirm, deny or comment upon any of these reports.

About The Marvels:

The official synopsis of the upcoming addition to the list of Brie Larson's MCU movies, as released by Marvel on their website, reads, “Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.” Implying that this film will be spearheaded by Brie Larson. In addition to the same, the synopsis reads that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will find a partner in Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as the adult version of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis reads that the film will essentially focus on the adventures of the trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who will soon get a Disney+ show of her own. The film, which initially went by the title of Captain Marvel 2, was teased in the finale of WandaVision, through a scene involving Parris’ Monica Rambeau and an actor playing a Skrull.

