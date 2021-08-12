Cardi B Adds Her Two Cents To 'celebs Who Don't Bathe Regularly' Debate

Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B weighed in on the ongoing celebrity bathing debate on social media. Started in July, Mila Kunis' remarks on bathing her kids less frequently raised several objections and caused many celebrities to present their side on the matter. Here is what the 28-year-old American rapper has to say.

Cardi B on celebs bathing battle

The debate tore the internet between people who supported Mila Kunis' unorthodox opinions and the ones who objected to it. The singer took to her Twitter to make her side clear by tweeting, "Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" After adding confused face emojis, she added, "It's giving itchy." The young singer is a mother of a 3-year-old girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus with partner Offset.

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

The Celeb bathing debate

For the unversed, the debate started when actor Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted to bathing their kids only when they see dirt on them. The couple appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman where they discussed the effects of bathing less frequently. Believing in showering less to allow natural oils of the body to do the cleansing, Kunis said, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day, I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Ashton Kutcher added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Dax Sheperd also admitted to only bathing his kids when necessary. The remarks were followed by severe criticism and trolling by the engines on social media. Recently, Kutcher took to his Instagram to mock the debate by showing his wife bathing his kids with water.

However, Brokeback Mountain Jake Gyllenhaal was also added to the mix when he admitted to cutting down showers in an interview with Vanity Fair. This gave birth to many memes and trolls on the internet. Captain America actor Chris Evans and Aquaman star Jason Momoa poked fun at the debate and admitted that they shower regularly.

IMAGE- CARDI B'S INSTAGRAM

