Cardi B All Set To Welcome Second 'bundle Of Joy' Into The Family With Husband Offset

Sensational American rapper Cardi B is all set to welcome her second bundle of joy with her husband Offset. After debuting her baby bump on the BET Awards 2021, the WAP hitmaker took to social media to make the big announcement and left her fans in a frenzy. In addition to announcing her pregnancy on the awards night during her live performance with the hip-hop trio Migos, Cardi B also won big at the 21st BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Offset and Cardi B pregnant with baby number two

After sharing a couple of aww-dorable moments of her husband Offset with their munchkin Kulture on the occasion of Father’s Day 2021, Cardi B and Offset have officially announced their second pregnancy now, with a bang. On June 27, 2021, the UP rapper took the stage of BET Awards 2021 with Migos to perform their hit track “Type S**t” and left the audience screaming on the top of their lungs as she flaunted her baby bump in a diamond-encrusted black outfit with cut-out details to reveal being pregnant with Offset’s second child. Sharing a video clip of Cardi from her live performance with Migos, the official Twitter handle of BET Awards wrote, "OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight".

Following her live performance on June 27, 2021, the 28-year-old artist also took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy in a special post. Cardi shared an NSFW photograph of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and wrote, "#2! @offsetyrn". However, she didn't reveal the gender of her and Offset's yet-to-be-born baby.

For the unversed, exactly how she revealed her second pregnancy with the BET Awards 2021 performance last Sunday, Cardi B had similarly announced her first pregnancy with a live performance on Saturday Night Live back in 2018. In April 2018, the Bodak Yellow crooner had appeared on SNL to perform her song Be Careful. During her performance, Cardi had debuted her baby bump for the first time ever in a white gown, followed by welcoming her and Offset's baby girl Kulture into the family on July 10.

