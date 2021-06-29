Cardi B Denies Claims By Jessie Woo To 'knock Nicki Minaj Out', Calls Them 'lies'

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had an ugly fight in 2018 where the duo made several comments back and forth. The duo has seemed to move forward from the animosity. However, seems like Jessie Woo is not over it yet. Jessie Woo was seen talking about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud in a Youtube video where she said that someone from Cardi B's team told her that they wanted to knock Nicki Minaj out. Cardi B has addressed Jessie Woo's claims and mentioned that these are just 'the lies'.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj news

Jessie Woo mentioned in her video, "There will be so many people that you guys will never know their names that have been behind the demise of so many people’s careers… Like I’ll give you an example, this is me spilling tea.’ll never forget, years ago – four years ago – I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017. They literally told me, like, this is something that was told to me – that yeah, putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki [Minaj] out". She further added, “That was the first time I heard that topic. Then not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened. And I remember thinking to myself like ‘Yo, so and so told me that this what they were trying to do.’ And then you have these two women who just want to be artists, but then you have all these people behind the scenes who are pitting them against each other.”

Cardi B denies Jessie Woo's claims

Cardi B took to the comment section of The Neighbourhood Talk and denied all the claims made by Jessie Woo. She wrote that these are just lies. She added that she hates that she got to address something that is so irrelevant. Talking about Jessie, Cardi B went on to say that Jessie Woo is the same person that got in her DMs asking her to give advice because 'she signs to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her'. The singer questioned Jessie and said that if anybody ever told her that about another woman then why would she go and sign with them as well? Cardi B signed off saying that no matter how stressful her 3 years of litigation with her old managers were, she knows that he will never say that since he a Queen's nikka and the last thing in their head was another woman when they were just trying to make it which they did. Cardi B also said that she still has Jessie Woo's DMs.

