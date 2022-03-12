Cardi B Pulls Out From Paramount's 'Assisted Living' A Week Before Filming; Here's Why

Rapper Cardi B has opted out of Paramount Players' upcoming comedy feature Assisted Living, just a week before the film was set to begin production. According to Deadline, the film's production has now been shut down by the studio as they hope to "put the pieces back together later this year." The rapper's walkout from the film happened 'due to overextension.'

The 29-year-old was set to step into the shoes of a 'low-level criminal', who's on the run after she gets wrongly accused of a crime. She goes into hiding at her grandmother's retirement home and must remain free long enough to prove her innocence. Assisted Living's cast and crew have been told that the film has been temporarily suspended.

The film, budgeted $30 million, is being bankrolled by Temple Hill, while Thembi Banks is on board as the director. There could be a possibility of legal action against the rapper as she opted out of the project this late, but sources state that the hope is to smooth things out by year-end.

The project would be marked Cardi's third film. The I Like It artist has earlier appeared in the 2019 flick Hustlers alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and others. She then also featured in the Fast and Furious franchise's ninth instalment last year, taking on the role of Leysa.

On the personal front, Cardi recently treated fans with a glimpse of her son after a netizen pointed out not having seen the 6-month-old till now. Responding with a cheeky photo having a zoomed-in view of his son's eye, Cardi wrote," That's all y'all will get," Take a look.

Cardi B and her husband Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are blessed with two children- a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari and a son. The duo welcomed their secondborn in September last year. Apart from sharing children with Cardi B, Offset is also father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his previous relationships. Cardi and Offset's marriage hit a rough patch in 2020 but they soon got back together.

