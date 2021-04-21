Cardi B Shares Cryptic Post On Being Happier With Lesser Money

WAP singer Cardi B has recently expressed that her life was better before she gained all the fame that she has now. The rapper has taken to her Twitter account to let fans know how different she feels since becoming famous. Cardi B feels "hungrier" than when she used to have a poorer life. She tweeted, "Why am I always so hungry ?! I swear I was never this hungry when I was broke." Fans have responded to the tweet with a range of mixed reactions.

Cardi B is hungrier since she rose to fame

Why am I always so hungry ?!ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©I swear I was never this hungry when I was broke.ðŸ˜’ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 19, 2021

Some fans agreed with the singer of Up while others wondered why she tweeted the comparison. Many fans wrote, "Same" while others posed the question, "Huh?". They also gave her suggestions saying she should order from McDonald's, In-N-Out., or order from Uber Eats. One fan humorously scolded Cardi for drinking "rich water" and agreed that she felt the same way as the rapper.

Huuuuhh??? — Ice Woter (@DJFreezeRVA) April 19, 2021

Girl, same. ðŸ‘ — Sandra Watson (@BloodRedHeaven) April 19, 2021

$1000 PayPal bestie?ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — ãƒƒ (@th0zi) April 19, 2021

Get uber eats bby ðŸ’‹ — ððšð«ðð¢ð†ðšð§ð ð‚ðšð«ðð¢ ðŸ’Ž (@BardiGangCardi) April 19, 2021

Eat McDonald’s food lol — PLANETCHORMATICA (@ginsbugs_) April 19, 2021

Buy some In-N-out! — Bentayga.Bardi (@m0st_d) April 19, 2021

In an interview with Zendaya for CR Fashion Book ack in 2018, she explained how she would feel happier two or three years ago when she wasn't as famous or rich. The rapper said that she had fewer people who had opinions about her life. She felt like her life was hers. Now she felt like she did not own her life. She felt that the world owned her.

The rapper admitted that she was happy to be famous and counted it as a positive. She explained that her role models common hard-working people. Her role models are the people around her who she sees working. Her mom would come home from work and get cooking right away.

But the rapper may not give up her position of fame easily as she admitted that she wanted to build a good future. She spoke on the Grammys red carpet about her aspirations. She revealed that she wanted a lot of different things that meant something to her in life, such as to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes her money until the day she died.