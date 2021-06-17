Cardi B Shares Details About Her Character In 'Fast And Furious 9' In BTS Clip

Rapper and songwriter, Cardi B, has been roped in to play a role in the next Fast and Furious movie. The official YouTube channel of the film franchise, recently uploaded a video from the shoot, showing some behind-the-scenes footage with Cardi B, where she also shared some details about her casting and her character in Fast and Furious 9. Read on to know what she shared.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Fast and Furious 9 in the United States, Cardi B, in a BTS video of the film, talked about her F9 character. She first revealed that the lead actor of the film franchise, Vin Diesel, had approached her to play the role in F9, and she immediately jumped on board. Cardi B’s character in F9 is named Leysa. Talking about her character, she said, “I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman.”

Cardi B also shared in the video how excited she was to see some of the cast members of F9, like Ludacris, Ozuna, and Don Omar. She also shared her experience working with Vin Diesel, saying, “He is just so nice, so dope. He’ll make you feel so comfortable.” Fast and Furious 9 is Cardi B's latest and her second film as an actor. Cardi B's movie, before F9, was the crime drama film, Hustlers, which was released in 2017.

Fast and Furious 9 cast

Fast and Furious 9, which is titled F9: The Fast Saga, will see actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, and Charlize Theron, among others, reprising their roles from the previous Fast and Furious movies. The film will also star Anna Sawai, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Michael Rooke, J. D. Pardo, Jim Parrack, Martyn Ford, and Cardi B, among others. F9 is directed by Justin Lin, with a story written by Justin Lin, Alfredo Botello, and Daniel Casey.

Fast and Furious 9 got its international release in South Korea in May 2021. In the United States, the film is releasing on June 25. It was originally slated to come out in 2019 but got delayed to avoid clashes, and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Cardi B's Instagram / F9 Instagram

