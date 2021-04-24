Cardi B Snaps Back As Wisconsin-based Politician Accuses Her Of 'indecency'

Cardi B's songs have been ruling the charts ever since her first album Invasion of Privacy was out, while Cardi B's latest songs have continued to do so too. Naturally, her performance for this year's Grammy Awards was an awaited one. However, it didn't go down well with a few viewers and caught the eyes of the Wisconsin-based politician Glenn Gorthman, who discussed it in the parliament. He accused Cardi B's dance of being "inconsistent with basic decency." To this Cardi B said that she was surprised that this is what state representatives chose to speak about despite the rampant cases of police brutality.

Glenn Grothman's statement

Glenn Grothman is the representative from the state of Wisconsin, in the US parliament. He brought up the issue of Cardi B's performance and said "I received complaints in my office and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be in living rooms across the nation. I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency. Wake up FCC and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is probably due to your utter complacency."

Cardi B's reply

Cardi B did not hold back this time, and tweeted saying "This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!" Referring to the cases of police brutality in the USA she said "I think we all been on the edge this week since we have seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest cases in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is what state representatives decide to talk about." This doesn't come as a surprise given that Cardi B has always been vocal about the BLM movement in the USA, and thinks that the issue needs to be addressed on a larger scale.

