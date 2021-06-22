Cardi B To Return For 'Fast And Furious 10'; Will Reprise Her Role As Leysa

Rapper and singer Cardi B had recently shot for Fast and Furious 9. The film has been released in several other countries and is all set to release in the US. Vin Diesel revealed that the rapper will be returning to reprise her role in Fast and Furious 10. Here's everything you need to know about Cardi B's movies and her role in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Cardi B to return in Fast and Furious 10

Cardi B will be seen portraying the role of Leysa in Fast and Furious 9. The lead actor of the film franchise Vin Diesel recently revealed in an interview on Entertainment Tonight that the team is extremely excited to evolve her character Leysa and expand it in the final film. He mentioned that the rapper made it just in time for both films. The rapper's character Leysa has a connection with Vin's character Dom.

About Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin and co-written by him and Daniel Casey. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film The Fate of the Furious. The Fast and Furious cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

The film was shot in London, Los Angeles, and Thailand. It was scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was released in Hong Kong and South Korea on May 19, 2021. The film is scheduled to release in the US on June 25, 2021. The film has received a mixed response from critics.

Cardi B's movies and shows

Cardi B made her film debut with Hustlers portraying the role of Diamond. The film also featured Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo. The plot revolved around strippers from New York City who steal CEOs and Stock Traders who visit their clubs. She will next be seen in Assisted Living. The rapper was seen in a TV series titled Being Mary Jane playing Mercedes. She was also seen in shows like Love & Hip Hop: New York, Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne, Kocktails with Khloé, Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and produced and starred in Rhythm + Flow.

